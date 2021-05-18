Veridium Joins IGEL Ready Program as a Technology Partner

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veridium, a leading developer of frictionless, passwordless authentication solutions, and IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that Veridium has joined the IGEL Ready program as a technology partner. IGEL Ready is an ecosystem of cutting-edge hardware, software and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with the IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure user experience.

As a validated solution in the security segment of the IGEL Ready program, VeridiumID delivers passwordless authentication for VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure), DaaS (Desktop as a Service) and cloud workspaces. It enables organizations to eliminate passwords and/or legacy OTP token technology for user authentication. This enhances security and user experience while also reducing operating costs. The software-only platform has a front-end mobile application available from public stores or as a software development kit (SDK) and enables a broad variety of explicit and implicit authenticators to meet all customer and regulatory requirements.

“Veridium is excited to join the active and growing community of IGEL Ready partners,” said Ismet Geri, Chief Executive Officer, Veridium. “Device authentication is a critical component to any security strategy and is particularly important at the endpoint – whether in the cloud, VDI or DaaS. By validating VeridiumID for use with IGEL OS-powered devices, we are helping to provide a simple, yet powerful layer of security to safeguard applications and data from growing cyber threats.”

“The future of work requires secure access to cloud workspaces from anywhere on any device,” said Jed Ayres, Chief Executive Officer, IGEL. “Logging into corporate resources needs to be done without friction and with supreme confidence. IGEL and Veridium offer a true enterprise grade passwordless experience. We’re pleased that Veridium has joined our growing network of more than 100 IGEL Ready partners focused on delivering the industry’s best end user compute solutions.”

Now more than ever, providing customers and their employees with reliable, frictionless access to tools, applications, and services is critical for businesses continuity and growth. The IGEL Ready program ensures that partner applications are validated and shared, and that their customers have access to updated and secure software. This rapidly growing ecosystem of over 100 technology partners enables customers to consider compatible devices and partner applications across a range of categories in the customer-facing IGEL Ready Showcase.

To learn more and start the application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/.

To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready.

About Veridium

Veridium is the most comprehensive Integrated Identity Platform powered by AI-based Behavioral Biometrics, enabling Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), digital ID verification, and a true enterprise-grade passwordless experience for employees and customers. Low code, agile, and flexible.

Veridium helps businesses eliminate needs for passwords altogether with its unique set of technologies creating excellence in security operations while empowering users with a significantly improved authentication and privacy experience.

For more information, please visit www.veridiumid.com.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company’s world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86-64 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry’s best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.