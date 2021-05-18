APsystems Joins Loanpal Approved Vendor List

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APsystems has joined the approved vendor list (AVL) for Loanpal, the nation’s leading technology platform for residential solar financing.

The partnership brings APsystems’ advanced microinverter technology to Loanpal’s fast, frictionless financing experience, delivering further value to residential solar customers throughout the U.S.

“The tremendous value and convenience Loanpal delivers to homeowners makes them the perfect partner,” said Ryan Davies, U.S. Head of Sales & Operations for APsystems. “We’re proud to bring our solar technology to the Loanpal platform to help empower more homeowners to build their renewable energy future.”

APsystems is currently an approved vendor with several solar financing firms including Mosaic, Sungage Financial, Dividend and Ygrene. The addition of Loanpal to this list of solar financing platforms further expands U.S. homeowners’ access to APsystems’ groundbreaking technology.

About APsystems

APsystems is the #1 global multi-platform MLPE solution provider, offering both AC and DC MLPE power conversion products as well as energy storage and rapid shutdown devices for the global solar PV industry. APsystems microinverters are intelligent, innovative, and the best-selling multi-module microinverters in the world.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, APsystems encompasses 4 global business units serving customers in more than 120 countries. With millions of units sold producing more than 1 TWh of clean, renewable energy, APsystems continues to be a leader in the ever-growing solar MLPE segment.

Information on APsystems can be found at https://APsystems.com.