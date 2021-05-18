n2y Named 2021 CODiE Finalist in Four Key Education Technology Categories

HURON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--n2y, the leader in the special education field, today announced that L3 Skills®, Positivity®, SymbolStix PRIME® and Unique Learning System® were named 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalists in the following education technology categories: Best Gamification in Learning, Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution, Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution, and Best Solution for Students with Special Needs. n2y is honored to be among the 152 finalists across the 42 categories, from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Winner announcement celebration, June 23, 2021.

Nominated for Best Gamification in Learning L3 Skills is a fun, accessible, age-appropriate educational game program for unique learners that helps build confidence practicing academic and life skills in a safe, immersive environment. Nominated for Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution, Positivity is an online behavior solution that empowers classroom management, self-regulation, and social-emotional learning; automates data collection and reporting; and supports the intervention process. Nominated for Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution, SymbolStix PRIME is an extensive multicultural symbol library that allows educators to create and collaborate on interactive visual communication tools and activities that empower learning and self-expression for individuals with communication challenges. Lastly, nominated for Best Solution for Students with Special Needs, Unique Learning System is a cloud-based, standards-aligned solution developed and differentiated specifically to help unique learners master their state’s extended standards.

“It’s an honor to be considered for each and every nomination,” said Chrissy Wostmann, n2y CEO. “Everyone here at n2y has worked so hard to ensure our teachers, service providers, administrators, parents, and most importantly, students, receive top-quality solutions to meet their educational needs. We look forward to seeing what the future holds!”

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, financial information and digital content industries.

“The CODiE Awards recognize the most exciting and transformative products in Ed Tech,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. “This year, these leaders helped our nation respond to the historic pandemic, enabling learners, educators, administrators and parents to remain connected to each other and to critical educational resources via an array of innovative services and platforms. Congratulations to this year’s finalists for demonstrating the vitality, resilience and importance of this important industry.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration June 22, 2021.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists.

About n2y

n2y® is changing the lives of special education administrators and teachers, therapists and paraprofessionals, and all the students they serve. Their award-winning Total Solution is designed specifically to help unique learners master their state’s extended standards from any learning environment. Multiple research-based, integrated solutions empower educators to teach and students to achieve. Differentiated, standards-based academic content, enhanced by powerful assessment, data, and reporting tools, also supports the IEP process. For more information on this award-winning solution, visit n2y.com and join them on Facebook and Twitter.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.