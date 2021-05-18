Sheridan Capital Partners Invests in SimiTree Healthcare Consulting

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheridan Capital Partners (“Sheridan”) announced today its investment in SimiTree Healthcare Consulting (“SimiTree” or the “Company”), a strategic and equal combination of Simione Healthcare Consultants (“Simione”) and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting (“BlackTree”). SimiTree will help post-acute healthcare organizations achieve clinical and financial excellence through consulting, outsourcing, and talent solutions. Sheridan invested alongside SimiTree’s management team, who have retained meaningful ownership in the business.

In addition to financial, clinical and operational consulting, SimiTree will offer clients a robust suite of services, including outsourced billing, coding and revenue cycle management; executive recruiting, interim staffing and other talent solutions; guidance through mergers and acquisitions; sales consulting and education; and data analytics. “We are excited to join forces with Sheridan to help bring these two great companies together to drive continued growth with our complementary service offerings,” said Mike Freytag, Managing Principal of SimiTree.

“We have significant conviction in the long-term trends in the post-acute market,” said Sean Dempsey, Partner at Sheridan Capital Partners. “We’ve long been impressed with the work of Simione, BlackTree and their accomplished teams.”

Sheridan will work with SimiTree’s management team to invest significantly in technology, talent, and acquisitions of other businesses serving the post-acute market. “The transformative partnership with Sheridan will allow the Company to expand its capabilities and scale rapidly while continuing to deliver key services and solutions to clients,” said David Berman, Managing Principal of SimiTree.

“Sheridan is pleased to partner with SimiTree to support the new company as it scales, delivering an excellent experience to even more post-acute healthcare organizations,” said Chris McCrory, Principal at Sheridan.

The transaction was led by Sean Dempsey, Jonathan Lewis, Chris McCrory, Matt Hinshaw and Addison Jones at Sheridan Capital Partners. Twin Brook Capital Partners provided debt financing for the transaction. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Sheridan Capital Partners. Brentwood Capital Advisors LLC and Robinson & Cole LLP served as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About SimiTree Healthcare Consulting

SimiTree Healthcare Consulting helps post-acute care providers grow stronger and healthier by optimizing operations and revenue while maintaining clinical excellence. SimiTree brings industry expertise and a wide range of proven solutions together to guide organizations through challenges, changes, and growth. To learn more, visit http://simitreehc.com/welcome/.

About Sheridan Capital Partners

Sheridan Capital Partners is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies in the verticals of providers and provider services, healthcare IT and outsourced services, and consumer health and medical products, bringing strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results. For more information, please visit www.sheridancp.com.