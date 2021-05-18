Bay Area Health Trust Announces McMaster Molecular Medium is Now Available from Cedarlane Corp., Helping in the Safe and Efficient Testing of COVID-19 Samples Throughout Canada

HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bay Area Health Trust (bayareahealthtrust.com), announced its novel molecular transport medium, McMaster Molecular Medium (MMM) is now available from Cedarlane Corporation, one of Canada’s leading source of high-quality research reagents for the life science community with access to over 1400 industry-leading global life science suppliers.

Under the agreement Cedarlane will provide physical distribution, sales, and marketing to support MMM’s growth within the molecular transport medium segment. In September 2020, Bay Area Health Trust announced an exclusive licensing agreement for the McMaster Molecular Medium with McMaster University. Developed by researchers from St. Joseph’s Healthcare, Hamilton‘s Disease Diagnostics and Development Group, MMM will enable labs to safely increase their COVID testing capacity and therefore return results faster.

“The addition of this product to our offering gives our customers expanded choice of options, especially when viral deactivation is desired, which has significant benefits in many of our customers workflows,” said Eddie Johnson, Director of Diagnostics at Cedarlane.

MMM is a temperature-stable storage medium that can maintain coronavirus specimens significantly longer than standard transport media. MMM inactivates – kills – the virus so, unlike in some transport media, it cannot replicate and potentially infect a lab technician. The genetic material is kept stabilized and ready for testing. Another key benefit of using MMM is the ability to pool specimens. Specimen pooling can enable labs to significantly increase their testing capacity. Since most tests produce negative results, only pools that come back with positive results will need to be further tested.

MMM has been evaluated across the multiple PCR test platforms commonly used in diagnostic and research labs, is on Ontario’s list of preferred vendors and is manufactured domestically.

“We’re very excited about the reach that Cedarlane will bring to MMM, and hope that labs all across the country will take advantage of the benefits that MMM brings to their safety and workflow when compared to other media in the market,” said John Hands, Director, Business Development Office at Bay Area Health Trust. “Cedarlane gives MMM coast-to-coast research lab market penetration and will significantly increase the current usage with the Public Health Labs in Ontario,” said Hands.

MMM is now available for research use and can be ordered at Cedarlane by phone (1-800-268-5058 or 289-288-0001), e-mail (custserv@cedarlanelabs.com) or online (www.cedarlanelabs.com).

About Bay Area Health Trust

At the intersection of health, life sciences and business, Bay Area Health Trust is an example of a successful partnership between hospitals and the for-profit private sector. Operating life science businesses with the goal of returning value to its beneficiaries, Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation and McMaster University, Bay Area Health Trust promotes entrepreneurship and invests in growth-oriented businesses to support patient care. More information can be found at www.bayareahealthtrust.com

About Cedarlane

CEDARLANE® specializes in providing high quality research reagents to the life science community. Through CEDARLANE® you have access to over 1400 industry-leading global life science suppliers which manufacture products for all areas of research. We are an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 registered company.