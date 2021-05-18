Digital Workspace Technology Leader Citrix Celebrates Two-Year Partnership with PAN Communications

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, this month celebrates its two-year partnership with client Citrix, an innovative technology company that enables employees to work from anywhere seamlessly and securely. The agency has supported the transformation of a brand focused on improving the employee experience through technology innovation that creates a better way to work. With PAN’s proven expertise in strategic media relations strategy and amplification at a global level, the team activated a campaign that was focused on positioning Citrix as the thought leader on the Future of Work, guiding businesses forward within a hybrid work paradigm.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced a rapid shift to remote work worldwide, many organizations did not know what technology to invest in, creating an opportunity for Citrix to offer services in a way never done before. Citrix leveraged a strong communications strategy to reposition the brand as an innovation-focused technology company at the frontier of the new “Future of Work.”

With a combined influencer campaign and earned media program that secured top-tier multi-media opportunities, PAN secured 12 broadcast segments and reached 18.8 million people during a 12-month span via Forbes, Business Insider, CNBC and more. These efforts contributed to a 102% increase in “Future of Work” mentions from the first to second half of 2020, and a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase in competitive share of voice related to the remote work conversation.

“ We are proud of the work that we have done with PAN in repositioning our brand and the results that, together, we have achieved over the last two years,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Citrix. “ When we began our relationship, Citrix was narrowly viewed as a virtualization vendor. We issued a tall order to position us as the leading digital workspace company powering the Future of Work and the team has delivered beyond our expectations, garnering regular recognition across tier one media outlets consumed by influential audiences we want to reach.”

As Citrix looks to maintain its position as the go-to brand for businesses offering employees a secure and seamless work experience as it scales globally, PAN’s NXT Stage approach will scale alongside the company through new creative campaigns, diligent media relations and innovative influencer engagement. While Citrix’s program evolves with its recent acquisition of Wrike, a leader in SaaS collaborative work management solutions and latest PAN client, the agency will assist in scaling and adapting PR and communications efforts.

“ Our work with Citrix demonstrates the increased impact a marketing communications program can have on brand awareness and engagement when a high functioning media relations program works in syncopation with a creative influencer engagement strategy,” said Adam Cormier, Vice President, PAN. “ Citrix values thought leadership and is committed to investing in the conversation around the Future of Work, to be the voice business leaders need to not only improve the lives of employees, but also to make work better.”

PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 150 employees internationally. With over 25 years of experience, PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to emerging and late-stage growth strategies through the firm’s NXT Stage approach. Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London. The agency’s teams are positioned to help brands emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy across a variety of brands like HUMAN, Payoneer, GYANT, OneStream, Radial, athenahealth and Smartly.io. For more information visit our website at www.pancommunications.com follow us on Twitter (@PANcomm).