Aviva Canada Selects Cogito and Five9 to Drive Empathic Interactions in its Contact Center

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogito, the leader in AI Coaching Systems for the enterprise, today announced that Aviva Canada has selected Cogito’s AI Coaching System to equip their claims representatives with real-time guidance and provide an even more human-centric experience for their customers. Aviva Canada is the first company globally to launch Cogito with a Five9 integration, marking a new wave of cloud-enabled innovation across the contact center.

Together, Cogito and Five9 offer Aviva Canada unparalleled live guidance and deep insights into customer and employee behavior. In today’s remote work environment, this relationship provides the unique ability to scale empathy and offers guidance quickly and easily, no matter where employees are working. By enhancing the employee experience and offering them the tools to be successful, organizations like Aviva Canada can expect to experience increased customer loyalty and advocacy – because engaged and happy employees make for happier customers.

“Over the last year, my leadership team and I have spent a lot of time to understand how we can better support our people and to determine what tools they need to be successful. And they’ve told us they want technology to help guide conversations with customers,” said Bryant Vernon, Chief Claims Officer at Aviva Canada. “Cogito, integrated with Five9, will not only help us maintain and build employee culture in a remote world, but also enable us to improve customer experience with more empathic and personalized interactions. This is perfectly aligned to our customer-centric strategy and will ultimately help us adapt to evolving customer and employee needs more quickly.”

During the moments that matter, such as during a claim, where customers are particularly vulnerable and looking for a knowledgeable representative to help resolve their issues, the smallest nuances in vocabulary, tone, pace and cadence of the employee’s voice can impact the customer’s experience and perception of the call. Cogito's AI Coaching System will provide Aviva Canada’s claims team with consistent coaching, empowering them to make these moments more positive.

“Aviva Canada has always been dedicated to innovation, constantly implementing new ways to create the ideal experience for customers and employees alike,” said Josh Feast, CEO and Co-Founder of Cogito. “We are proud to help them in this effort by fostering empathic conversations and augmenting human abilities across their organization. This innovative and differentiated offering will set a new standard for the use of cloud AI in the modern contact center.”

To develop and integrate the offering, Cogito leveraged Five9 VoiceStream, a developer-friendly, modern cloud-to-cloud real-time media streaming API enabling frictionless integrations with partners and securely protecting customers’ voice data. Five9 VoiceStream helps customers, partners and system integrators leverage the power of real-time voice and add a broad range of value-added applications on top of the Five9 platform.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Cogito to improve customer engagement at Aviva Canada,” said Dan Burkland, President of Five9. “Our integrated intelligent cloud contact center software and Cogito’s AI Coaching System will drive empathy in every interaction and elevate the capabilities of all representatives.”

About Cogito

Cogito’s AI Coaching System augments professionals enabling organizations to deliver empathy at scale. The human-aware technology instantly analyzes hundreds of behaviors within conversations to provide live in-call guidance combined with a real-time measure of customer experience. Cogito is augmenting thousands of phone professionals in the world’s most successful enterprises – increasing revenue, enhancing service and elevating the quality of care. Cogito is a venture-backed software company located in Boston, MA. Learn more at www.cogitocorp.com.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle and business insurance to 2.4 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for our people, our customers, our communities and our planet. Launched in 2019, Aviva Canada is investing in safer communities through Aviva Take Back Our Roads, which uses data driven solutions and strategic collaborations to make safer roads a reality for all. In 2021, we announced our plan to become a net zero carbon emissions company by 2040, the most demanding target of any major insurance company in the world.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of customer engagements annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to help customers reimagine their customer experience. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps increase agent and supervisor productivity, connects the contact center to the business, and ultimately deliver tangible business results including increased revenue and enhanced customer trust and loyalty.