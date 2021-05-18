Dialpad Partners With Intercom to Provide AI-Powered Calling to More Sales and Support Agents

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced it has joined the Intercom App Partner Program to bring sales and support teams a seamless experience across voice and messaging. This new integration allows Intercom users to easily switch between Dialpad’s AI-powered calling and Intercom’s best-in-class business messenger during interactions with customers. Together with Intercom, Dialpad continues to help agents get the most out of every conversation and be productive from anywhere, on any device.

The Dialpad and Intercom integration enables users to easily switch between messaging and voice by allowing agents to call customers from an Intercom chat, and log that interaction in both Intercom and Dialpad. The app uses Intercom’s private chat log, visible only to Intercom users, to log Dialpad’s proprietary Voice Intelligence (Vi™) link and recording. With Dialpad’s new app built for Intercom, support teams can reduce resolution times and increase customer satisfaction. By launching phone calls from Intercom's messenger, the integration also empowers sales teams to close high-intent deals faster.

“This is a unique partnership. Dialpad and Intercom are not just technology partners, but also each others’ customers. We know firsthand how powerful each platform is, making today’s launch really exciting,” said Brian Peterson, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dialpad. “Both Dialpad and Intercom are committed to empowering sales and support teams to be more productive. Through this partnership, Intercom users have direct, seamless access to Dialpad’s powerful voice technology and reliable business phone services within Intercom's business messenger.”

Dialpad is a cloud communication platform that delivers high-quality calling, video and chat from a single application. Powerful Voice Intelligence (Vi™) technology is embedded in every interaction, enabling business users to get more value from their calls and meetings. With live transcription, real-time recommendations and call sentiment, Vi turns any agent into a super agent.

"This integration allows our live chat team to better solve problems right in the moment via channel switching in a single app. This will enhance our customer experience as well as cut down resolution time,” said Victoria Deubler, Director of Customer Support, Inside Real Estate. "Now, both our phone and live chat teams can utilize this integration to work out of Intercom directly instead of jumping back and forth between apps throughout the day which saves time and improves team efficiency."

Intercom is the Conversational Relationship Platform that helps businesses build better customer relationships. Intercom’s Messenger enables personal, conversational experiences between businesses and customers, and its accompanying management tools and automation provide personalized customer interactions that are efficiently managed across channels. Intercom is powered by a connected customer data platform that seamlessly integrates with CRMs and many other tools, including Salesforce, Marketo and Zendesk.

“Dialpad is the newest brand to grow its business by integrating with Intercom and joining the Intercom App Partner Program,” said Leandra Fishman, Chief Revenue Officer, Intercom. “Conversational, messenger-based experiences are becoming the dominant channel between businesses and customers and the Dialpad app will drive more personal, engaging and frictionless customer interactions.”

The Intercom App Partner Program is designed for SaaS companies, startups and independent developers, who build valuable integrations for shared customers. The program unlocks revenue-driving sales and marketing opportunities for partners, while offering early access to APIs, roadmap previews and more. Partners also gain access to Intercom’s 4 billion end-users across its more than 30,000 customers, including Amazon, Facebook, Lyft and Atlassian, who installed apps from the Intercom App Store more than 100,000 times in 2019 alone.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centers. Dialpad's proprietary, Artificial Intelligence engine, Voice Intelligence (Vi™), helps businesses make smarter decisions by giving real-time insights on every call. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale. Today, more than 70,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zendesk and others to allow every user to be more productive. Customers include T-Mobile, Twitter, WeWork, Uber, Stripe, Netflix, Motorola Solutions, Splunk and Domo. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Headquartered in the United States, Dialpad has offices in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, and the UK. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

About Intercom

Intercom is a Conversational Relationship Platform (CRP) that helps businesses build better customer relationships through personalized, messenger-based experiences. It’s the only platform that delivers conversational experiences across the customer journey, with solutions for Conversational Marketing, Conversational Customer Engagement and Conversational Support. Intercom is bringing a messenger-first experience to all business-to-customer communication, powering 800 million conversations per month and connecting 4 billion unique end users worldwide across its more than 30,000 paying customers, including Facebook, Amazon and Lyft.

The company was founded in 2011 in San Francisco by Eoghan McCabe, Des Traynor, Ciaran Lee and David Barrett, with the mission to make internet business personal. Intercom was valued at $1.275 billion in 2018 and has secured $241 million in funding from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital.