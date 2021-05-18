Khoros Brings More Power to Digital Leaders With AI-Powered Insights and Innovation to Drive Deeper Connection and Exceptional CX

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Khoros, award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced its 2021 Spring Innovation Release. The release features exciting new capabilities across the platform, including AI-powered tools for safer, smarter online communities, easier-to-access customer insights, and seamless workflows for paid and organic social media efforts.

"At Khoros, we understand the power of building strong digital relationships with customers. The interactions and insights from these relationships have become critical to business growth and improving CX and were a focal point in our Spring Innovation Release," said Sejal Amin, CTO at Khoros. "Today, we’re proud to launch new technology across our platform that enables companies to enhance their customer relationships with new technology that fosters healthy digital communities, more efficient collaboration, and quicker CX insights to create customers for life."

Key platform capabilities launching in Khoros’ Spring Innovation Release include:

Enhanced automation framework in Engagement Manager : Khoros Engagement Manager is unique technology that enables brands to work more efficiently by simplifying and enhancing employee responses to any and all digital channels — owned or public. Engagement Manager can seamlessly escalate posts to private messaging sessions with agents, detect warranty status from CRM integration, suggest popular responses to questions, and more.

: Khoros Engagement Manager is unique technology that enables brands to work more efficiently by simplifying and enhancing employee responses to any and all digital channels — owned or public. Engagement Manager can seamlessly escalate posts to private messaging sessions with agents, detect warranty status from CRM integration, suggest popular responses to questions, and more. Protection against offensive content: Khoros partnered with Samurai Labs — an AI firm dedicated to preventing online violence — to build natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to detect and reject or approve posts based on content automatically. Offensive content is then automatically removed from communities without exposing moderators to this stressful material, ultimately creating healthier and more positive communities.

Khoros partnered with Samurai Labs — an AI firm dedicated to preventing online violence — to build natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to detect and reject or approve posts based on content automatically. Offensive content is then automatically removed from communities without exposing moderators to this stressful material, ultimately creating healthier and more positive communities. Ads execution : Khoros is empowering social media marketers to work more efficiently with the release of ads execution for Facebook and Instagram in Khoros Marketing, at no additional cost or programmatic fees. Seamlessly switch between creating and publishing organic and paid content, with the ability to promote content and create ads using exciting campaigns and ad sets.

: Khoros is empowering social media marketers to work more efficiently with the release of ads execution for Facebook and Instagram in Khoros Marketing, at no additional cost or programmatic fees. Seamlessly switch between creating and publishing organic and paid content, with the ability to promote content and create ads using exciting campaigns and ad sets. Natural language processing (NLP)-powered AI: Khoros Intelligence is now more powerful with NLP-powered theming to give marketers faster, better insight into conversations happening on social media.

Khoros Intelligence is now more powerful with NLP-powered theming to give marketers faster, better insight into conversations happening on social media. Partnership with Talkwalker : Khoros expanded its roster of listening partnerships through a new relationship with Talkwalker. Talkwalker is a leading listening and analytics tool delivering real-time insights across 187 languages on all social media channels and online media.

: Khoros expanded its roster of listening partnerships through a new relationship with Talkwalker. Talkwalker is a leading listening and analytics tool delivering real-time insights across 187 languages on all social media channels and online media. CX Insights on-the-go: Khoros CX Insights is now available via mobile app for Android and iOS devices to give you insights wherever, whenever.

To learn more about Khoros' 2021 Spring Innovation Release, visit khoros.com/whats-new.

