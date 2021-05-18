Incognito to Support Atlantic Broadband’s Customer Experience Enhancements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incognito Software Systems Inc., a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration software solutions for digital service providers, today announced that Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest cable provider in the United States and a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc., has selected Incognito to automate broadband service activation and device provisioning across its DOCSIS and fiber networks.

Incognito enables Atlantic Broadband to automate and accelerate subscriber activations for its internet, video, and phone services. Incognito’s advanced orchestration capability integrates directly with upstream BSS systems and into various multi-vendor network functions to provision subscriber services seamlessly and with scale. The Incognito suite also provides centralized IP management capability and proactive CPE device management independent of network access technology.

“Atlantic Broadband is continuously working to deliver the best customer experience possible,” said Frank van der Post, President of Atlantic Broadband. “Incognito is part of our digital-first transformation strategy that aims to seamlessly automate subscriber services and proactively manage CPE devices, enabling us to solidify our reputation as the leading broadband service provider in our markets.”

“We are honored to have been selected by Atlantic Broadband to support their continued focus of enhancing and automating the customer experience,” said David Sharpley, CEO of Incognito. “Incognito’s zero-touch orchestration suite enables progressive service providers to accelerate service innovation with a scalable, future-proof approach.”

About Incognito Software Systems Inc.

Incognito Software Systems Inc. provides service orchestration software and services that help digital service providers manage the next generation broadband experience. Over 200 customers worldwide, including Claro, Cox, Digicel, Globe, and Orange, leverage Incognito solutions to fast-track the introduction of innovative broadband services over fiber, cable, fixed wireless technologies, while delivering a great customer experience. The company is a division of the Lumine Group, a portfolio of Constellation Software Inc., the largest independent software company in Canada. Visit www.incognito.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Atlantic Broadband

Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States, based on the number of television service customers served. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. To learn more about Atlantic Broadband, please visit atlanticbb.com.