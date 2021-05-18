Stride Inc., Teach For America Partner to Train Next Generation of Online Educators

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 70 percent of U.S. parents say schools should offer online learning options post-COVID, according to a recent survey. This study and many others demonstrate the need for more teachers who are specially trained in online instruction. A new partnership between Teach For America (TFA) and Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions—is helping to address this issue.

From June 21 – July 16 more than 500 of TFA’s incoming teachers will provide summer learning opportunities for students enrolled in Stride’s Summer Enrichment Camp. These teachers will gain practical experience working with students in a virtual setting and will have the opportunity to teach, observe, and receive coaching and feedback as part of their pre-service training.

“We’re very proud to host this learning opportunity and to partner with Teach For America to train the next generation of online teachers,” said Kevin P. Chavous, President of Academic Policy and External Affairs at Stride. “Teach for America has a long history of championing equity in education, and this partnership supports our efforts to ensure more students have the chance to realize their full potential.”

The partnership will include two three-week sessions, during which TFA student teachers will spend two hours leading and observing instruction for participating students. Each student teacher will also be paired with a Stride K12-powered school leader who will support and train 10-12 student teachers from multiple regions across the TFA network, as well as support and train TFA coaches, who serve as TFA’s local support staff.

The Stride Summer Enrichment Camp is open to all returning and newly-enrolled students at Stride K12-powered schools who need to review the previous school year’s content or want to get a head start on the upcoming school year. Participating schools offer a robust summer course catalogue that helps keep students’ minds engaged during the summer through English/language arts, mathematics, and science courses. Students from all grade levels and regions can sign up for this year’s Enrichment Camp, which can accommodate up to 2,750 participants.

“This online institute is a great way to provide students with an enrichment opportunity that bridges the gap of summer break,” said Jeanna Pignatiello, Stride’s Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer. “Partnering with Teach For America allows us to provide this option for students, as well as share our vast experience in online learning and prepare the next wave of teachers to succeed in the online education space.”

For more information or to register, visit www.tinyurl.com/stridek12camp and stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining lifelong learning as a rich, deeply personal experience that prepares learners for tomorrow. Since its inception, Stride has been committed to removing barriers that impact academic equity and to providing high-quality education for anyone—particularly those in underserved communities. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. Providing a solution to the widening skills gap in the workplace and student loan crisis, Stride equips students with real world skills for in-demand jobs with career learning. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

About Teach For America

Teach For America works in partnership with 350 urban and rural communities across the country to expand educational opportunity for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today, Teach For America is a force of over 64,000 alumni and corps members working in over 9,000 schools nationwide in pursuit of profound systemic change. From classrooms to districts to state houses across America, they are reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.