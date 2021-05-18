Award-Winning 818 Tequila Founded by Kendall Jenner to be Distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has signed a national alignment agreement with 818, the award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand, founded by Kendall Jenner. Produced in Jalisco, Mexico, the brand has created as much marketplace buzz for its 16 blind tasting awards as it has from its famous owner.

As part of a new generation of female entrepreneurs in the spirits industry, Jenner wants to create a company focused on producing tequila that appeals to a fresh generation of tequila drinkers, interested in a more casual, social, natural experience and produced by a distillery that places a high priority on social responsibility.

The main pillars of 818 will be to promote environmental sustainability and support community initiatives that give back to the people of Jalisco, while protecting the very land they rely on for their livelihoods. This includes using recycled agave fibers to create building materials to provide housing for local families in need.

“I’m incredibly proud of the product we have created with our team in Mexico and am honored that they have joined us on this journey,” said Kendall Jenner. “Their mentorship and support are important as we build 818 into one of the world’s leading tequila brands. That’s why I am so thrilled to work with Southern Glazer’s and their outstanding sales teams to help introduce these tequilas to both off and on-premise customers. I’m excited for more people to be able to try it in the coming months.”

“Southern Glazer’s is firmly committed to bringing more diversity to the wine and spirits industry, and that includes through the brands we represent,” said Jennifer Chaplin Tolkin, Vice President, Supplier Management, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “I’m personally excited to be working with another female-owned spirits brand and hope that ventures like this encourage more women to take a shot at being part of our exciting industry. With an award-winning tequila product, a passionate owner, and a commitment to giving back, I think great things are ahead for the 818 team.”

Because of the hand-crafted nature of the product, Southern Glazer’s will launch distribution of 818 in Kendall Jenner’s home state of California and continue to roll out across the U.S. throughout the summer and in months to come.

The 818 portfolio includes three variations:

818 Tequila Blanco – Ultra smooth with undertones of tropical and citrus fruit and long finish.

818 Tequila Reposado – Ripe, roasted agave flavors complimented with a touch of vanilla from oak aging and a classic, smooth finish.

818 Tequila Añejo – More complexity of vanilla and spice from longer barrel aging with a rich, smooth, finish.

For more information visit https://www.drink818.com/.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

About 818 Tequlia

818 is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand committed to uplifting the women and men who make it, founded by Kendall Jenner. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family owned and operated distillery the brand has won 16 blind tasting awards across six major industry competitions, including Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards; Platinum Award from the SIP Awards; Chairman's Trophy from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards; Top 100 Spirits from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge; Double Gold from the SIP Awards; Gold Medal from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards; and an Innovation Award from the SIP Awards. Sustainably produced from one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves, 818 Tequila features three variations – a Blanco, Reposado and Anejo.