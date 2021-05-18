Lewis-Price & Associates Announces Joint Venture with Grey Cell

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lewis-Price & Associates, Inc., a fast-growing mission solutions company supporting federal agencies through premier training, program management and technology services, announced today its joint venture with Grey Cell, an intelligence training and consulting company. The two companies have previously partnered to deliver exceptional training solutions and services to government agencies in classified mission areas. Together, Lewis-Price and Grey Cell will further expand training program support to customers across the national security spectrum.

“The Grey Cell team shares our deep commitment to success in the areas of intelligence and national security, and we are delighted to be working with them again as we seek to bring our innovative and highly effective training programs to more government customers in need of support in classified environments,” said Ken Coleman, founder and CEO of Lewis-Price. “We will be collaborating closely with Grey Cell to leverage their extensive resources and expertise in the intelligence realm. Combining that with our fresh approach to training and creative professional development curriculums, we are confident that we can bring a new level of success to our customers’ missions.”

Grey Cell is a certified economically disadvantaged, woman-owned small business and a member of the Grey Ghost family of companies. The company provides tailored, multidiscipline intelligence services consulting and curriculum development in support of intelligence community, military and law enforcement professionals. The Grey Cell team is composed of subject matter experts who support services within the departments of Defense, Homeland Security and Justice as well as a number of U.S.-partner international agencies.

“It’s an honor to have this opportunity to continue our important work with Lewis-Price in order to bring the highest possible quality and most effective training to serve the needs of our national security professionals at the national level,” said Joe Jones, vice president of Grey Cell. “We are excited to join forces and combine our skills and resources to serve more federal customers and continue this journey to support our nation together.”

About Lewis-Price & Associates Inc.

Lewis-Price & Associates, Inc., is a fast-growing mission solutions company supporting federal agencies through premiere training, program management and IT services. Serving federal agencies across the government spectrum, from defense to civilian, we ensure success of ongoing federal agency operations through effective curriculum development, professional coaching, program management, administrative and technical services. Lewis-Price is committed to providing high quality, effective and on-time solutions to partners and customers through a team that values integrity, intention, and excellence in everything we do. Learn about how we can bring our unique approach to success to your organization today at lewisprice.com and please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.