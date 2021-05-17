KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to TVEST 2021A, LLC Note

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a preliminary rating to one class of notes from TVEST 2021A, LLC, an asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction collateralized by litigation finance and medical receivables serviced by Experity Ventures LLC (“Experity”).

TVEST 2021A represents Experity’s second ABS transaction collateralized by litigation finance and medical receivables, following the issuance by TVEST 2020A, LLC in August 2020. Experity, formed in April 2019, is the parent company of the various receivable originators including Thrivest Legal Funding, LLC, a direct to market pre-settlement legal funding company with a history of originations dating back to 2009 and ProMed Capital Venture LLC, a leading medical lien funding company that has been originating since 2017. Experity is also the parent of six other litigation finance receivable originators that were formed in connection with strategic financing and operational partnerships with third parties.

The portfolio securing the transaction has an aggregate discounted receivable balance (“ADPB”), of approximately $70.3 million as of the April 30, 2021 cutoff date. The ADPB is the aggregate discounted cash flows of the collections associated with the TVEST 2021A portfolio’s litigation funding receivables and medical receivables. The discount rate used to calculate the ADPB is a percentage equal to the sum of the assumed interest rate on the Class A Notes, the servicing fee rate of 1.00%, and an additional 0.10%. As of the Cutoff Date, medical receivables comprise 56.7% of the portfolio by advance amount and have an average advance to expected settlement case value (“Expected Case Worth Ratio”) of 22.84%. Litigation receivables comprise the remaining 43.3% of the portfolio by advance amount and have an Expected Case Worth Ratio of 7.92%.

The Receivables are sold by the various originators, and two special purpose vehicle affiliates, to the seller who then sells the Receivables to the issuer. The Class A and B Notes are issued pursuant to an indenture under which the issuer pledges the Receivables to the trustee. The Class A Notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, subordination and a cash reserve account.

