Airport of the Future: Houston’s Hobby Airport Uses Artificial Intelligence to Provide a Next Gen Travel Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the help of next generation technology, passengers at William P. Hobby Airport HOU, will get an upgrade to their travel experience, which includes live journey and wait times for passenger and social distance monitoring.

“We want our passengers to feel empowered by the technology we implement throughout their travel experience,” Houston Airport Director IT Program Management Diego Parra said. “This technology not only helps passenger know what to expect at certain points in their journey, but it also provides us with valuable information to keep them safe. When we see a congested area that needs greater social distancing, we can respond.”

The technology is powered by advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning through LiveReach Media (LRM), a comprehensive motion analytics and digital out-of-home marketing platform. The motion analytics system integrates into Houston Airports existing technology infrastructure to measure passenger throughput and provide accurate live wait times at TSA and immigration checkpoints. Existing or new monitors can also display live journey times to restaurants and retail locations inside the airport.

“Airports, especially award-winning ones such as Houston, clearly see the need of becoming more data driven but widespread adoption of motion analytics has been limited due to the lack of scalability or the large upfront capital investment associated with traditional solutions. We’ve democratized analytics for all airports, large and small, with our single-click integration or our easy-to-deploy sensing options.” – Abhi Jain, Co-Founder of LiveReach Media

Airports across the United States, including Des Moines International and El Paso International, have selected LiveReach Media’s system due to its premium performance and simple deployment and most recently, in April of 2021, LiveReach Media was selected by Philadelphia International to provide Queue Management and Content Management Services via a public bidding process.

“This is just the start,” Parra said. “Houston Airports is looking to expand LiveReach Media’s comprehensive analytics and advanced artificial intelligence to become the airport system of the future.”

About Houston Airports

Houston Airports is the City of Houston’s Department of Aviation. Comprised of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Ellington Airport (EFD) / Houston Spaceport, Houston Airports served nearly 25 million passengers in 2020 and nearly 60 million passengers in 2019. Houston Airports forms one of North America's largest public airport systems and positions Houston as the international passenger and cargo gateway to the South-Central United States and as a primary gateway to Latin America. Houston is proud to be the only city in the Western Hemisphere with two Skytrax rated 4-star airports.

About LiveReach Media

Trusted by large grocery chains, transportation hubs, and retail stores around the world, LiveReach Media’s comprehensive motion analytics and digital out-of-home marketing platform helps venues operate more effectively, engage with their customers at scale, and create better and safer customer experiences. LiveReach Media is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with several offices globally.