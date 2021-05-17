The Shyne Awards Now Accepting Nominations to Recognize Outstanding Teens

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Shyne Awards Foundation, a non-profit organization that recognizes the positive achievements of teens, announced today that they are seeking nominations for winners to be honored at the annual Shyne Awards premiere ceremony on August 8th, 2021. Young adults, ages 13 through 19, can be nominated for: arts, academics, community service, entrepreneurship, service in ministry, science, overcoming obstacles, or youth group participation. The annual awards ceremony will include a red-carpet event, guest appearances by local or national celebrities, entertainment acts and more.

“For more than a decade we have worked to change the narrative of teens in our region by shining a light on their accomplishments,” said Orlana Darkins Drewery, Co-Founder, The Shyne Awards Foundation. “The strength of our organization is grounded in our ability to empower young adults to improve their lives and make positive differences in their communities. Together we can give teens a platform that builds their confidence and encourages them to passionately pursue new opportunities for future success.”

Since its founding in 2007, The Shyne Awards has received more than 600 nominations from individuals across the country recognizing the positive actions of emerging young leaders. Nominations can be submitted by parents, coaches, educators, mentors, clergy, or peers. Over the years, The Shyne Awards' team and community partners have worked diligently to meet its mission of uplifting young adults, with remarkable results for hundreds of teens and their families. Most recently, the foundation has advanced its service through engaging teenagers in year-round programming.

“We are proud that The Shyne Awards Foundation has made a positive difference for our young people, and we are committed to expanding our work to impact even more of tomorrow’s future leaders,” said Darnell Drewery, Co-Founder, The Shyne Awards Foundation.

To nominate a teen for The Shyne Awards premiere ceremony, please visit: https://theshyneawards.org/nominate/. All nominations must be received by June 3rd, 2021.

About The Shyne Awards Foundation

Founded in 2007, The Shyne Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization that creates public platforms to celebrate the achievements of youth between the ages of 13-19. The student empowerment organization recognizes young adults who excel in academics, visual and performing arts, science, community service, young adult groups, service in ministry, entrepreneurship, and overcoming adversity. The foundation is dedicated to uplifting young adults and providing a positive, empowering platform to help teens build confidence. For information on how you can support The Shyne Awards Foundation, visit https://theshyneawards.org/.