NTT DATA Awarded Contract for Department of Justice

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, has been awarded a new call order by the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) Courts and Appeals Systems (ECAS) effort to modernize its current capabilities. NTT DATA and its subcontractor, Thomson Reuters, will be implementing Thomson Reuters C-Track, a comprehensive, next generation court management system to replace the mission critical Case Access System for EOIR (CASE). This includes a portfolio of associated systems and capabilities that will be deployed throughout the vast network of immigration courts and offices across the United States and its Territories.

“As a trusted leader for the DOJ, we are honored to be selected once again to assist with their technology needs,” said Tim Conway, EVP & Group President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “NTT DATA’s expertise in managing and modernizing complex systems and deployments positions us well to support the needs of the DOJ and to help ensure the EOIR Courts and Appeals Systems is prepared for the future.”

NTT DATA selected Thomson Reuters C-Track based on its high degree of compatibility and configurability to meet the requirements of EOIR out-of-the-box. As part of the contract, NTT DATA will provide the following as part of the overall implementation and integration efforts:

Discovery, Planning, and Portfolio Management

Data Design

System Architecture and Security

System/Network Implementation, Integration, and Configuration

Data Management

Business Analysis

Testing

Training and Documentation

“We are excited to work with NTT DATA to implement C-Track into the U.S. Immigration Courts,” said Steve Rubley, President, Thomson Reuters Government. “With C-Track, EOIR will streamline processes, improve operations and increase access to justice to those seeking residency and citizenship in the U.S.”

The EOIR is an agency within the Department of Justice. EOIR’s mission is to adjudicate immigration cases by fairly, expeditiously, and uniformly interpreting and administering the Nation’s immigration laws. Under delegated authority from the Attorney General, EOIR conducts immigration court proceedings, appellate reviews, and administrative hearings. EOIR is committed to ensuring fairness in all cases it adjudicates.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About Thomas Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world’s most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.