Attivo Networks sweeps the Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attivo Networks, the industry experts in preventing identity privilege escalation and detecting lateral movement attacks, today announced that it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Hot Company in Active Directory Security

Hot Company in CIEM

Market Leader in Deception Based Security

Top Women in Cybersecurity - Carolyn Crandall, chief security advocate and CMO

“ Identity security has become a top priority as businesses look to bolster their defenses against cyberattackers. We are honored that Cyber Defense Magazine has recognized the innovation and positive impact of the Attivo ThreatDefend Platform,” said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. “ This recognition is also a testament to the hard work of our employees and leaders and to the power of diversity.”

“ Attivo Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of 2021 Global InfoSec Award winners can be found online at: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in lateral movement attack detection and privilege escalation prevention, delivers a superior defense for countering threat activity. Through cyber deception and other tactics, the Attivo ThreatDefend® Platform offers a customer-proven, scalable solution for denying, detecting, and derailing attackers and reducing attack surfaces without relying on signatures. The portfolio provides patented innovative defenses at critical points of attack, including at endpoints, in Active Directory, in the cloud, and across the entire network by preventing and misdirecting attack activity. Forensics, automated attack analysis, and third-party integrations streamline incident response. Deception as a defense strategy continues to grow and is an integral part of NIST Special Publications and MITRE Shield, and its capabilities tightly align to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework. Attivo has won over 150 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. www.attivonetworks.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.