Dough Wines Announces Inaugural Class of Ambassadors

Dough Wines announces its inaugural class of ambassadors featuring Jennifer Bushman, Bryan Ford, Joanna James and Greg Wade, who were selected because their work and mission aligns with the Dough brand. They will serve as spokespeople to facilitate conversations and spotlight the three areas of focus that are the foundation of the brand’s promise: restaurant recovery, equality in the kitchen and food sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

The core four Dough Wines are available for sale at local and national retailers and on restaurant wine lists across the country: 2019 Sauvignon Blanc (North Coast, CA), 2019 Chardonnay (North Coast, CA), 2019 Pinot Noir (Oregon), and 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (North Coast, CA). (Photo: Business Wire)

The core four Dough Wines are available for sale at local and national retailers and on restaurant wine lists across the country: 2019 Sauvignon Blanc (North Coast, CA), 2019 Chardonnay (North Coast, CA), 2019 Pinot Noir (Oregon), and 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (North Coast, CA). (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dough Wines, the first wine brand from the James Beard Foundation, created in collaboration with Distinguished Vineyards and Wine Partners (DVWP), announces their inaugural class of Dough Wines Ambassadors.

Dough Wines is a purpose-driven brand supporting positive systemic changes in the culinary arts and beverages professions. Through its first-ever winery partnership, the James Beard Foundation receives an annual donation from Dough Wines, benefiting restaurant recovery, promoting equality in the kitchen and heightening food sustainability. This collaborative initiative is a result of a longstanding relationship between the Foundation and DVWP, their shared values and common desire to both make good and do good.

“The James Beard Foundation is very grateful for our longstanding partnership with DVWP,” said James Beard Foundation CEO, Clare Reichenbach. “Their support enables us to do all we can to help independent restaurants, including the provision of direct financial grants, delivering industry support webinars and critical resources, and all our advocacy work for both the industry and the broader food system”

The Council of Ambassadors quartet features four culinary and advocacy stars who were selected because their work and mission aligns with the Dough brand. They will serve as spokespeople to facilitate conversations and spotlight the three areas of focus that are the foundation of the brand’s promise. In addition, each of the four ambassadors will represent one of the four core Dough Wines aligned most closely to their advocacy work.

The four ambassadors are:

Bryan Ford (New Orleans, LA):

Bryan Ford is an award-winning bread baker with Honduran roots and a New Orleans upbringing known for experimentation and innovation as evidenced by his hit cookbook New World Sourdough. Bryan is the host of The Artisan's Kitchen, launching this summer on Magnolia Network. He infuses his passion for his Latin American culture into his recipes on his popular blog Artisan Bryan (artisanbryan.com) and Instagram (@artisanbryan). Viewed in over 170 countries, Ford is especially known for his sourdough pan de coco recipe, inspired by a traditional Honduran bread. Bryan is working on a second cookbook that will specifically highlight and examine the baking history and culture of Latin America.

“I chose to join this Ambassador program because equality in the kitchen is extremely important to me, and it is refreshing to see a fun and interesting brand like Dough making annual donations that will help further this cause.”

Greg Wade (Chicago, IL):

Leading America’s bread renaissance in Chicago is Greg Wade, Head Baker at Publican Quality Bread, the wholesale bakery under the Publican family of restaurants. Wade was a founding member of the Artisan Grain Collaborative and served as the Chair of their Steering Committee for three years. The Collaborative’s mission is to improve the quality, integrity, accessibility & equity of the Midwestern grain value chain. Since joining Publican Quality Bread as head baker in 2014, Wade has transformed the concept’s baking program from a seedling operation within Publican Quality Meats to a highly successful wholesale division that works hand-in-hand with One Off Hospitality’s other concepts as well as the top chefs, farmers and retail owners in the Windy City. Specializing in whole grains and fermentation, Wade was honored with a 2017 and 2018 James Beard nomination for “Outstanding Baker” and won their national recognition for Outstanding Baker in 2019.

“I thought Dough Wines was a good fit for me, aside from the obvious Dough/bread baker correlation, because of their commitment to supporting and developing new kitchen culture where equality and food sustainability is paramount. In my work at Publican Quality Bread, as well as the non-profits I have worked with, my goal has been to promote, create & develop a more equitable food system focused on food security which aligns perfectly with Dough Wines.”

Jennifer Bushman (San Francisco, CA):

For more than a decade, Jennifer Bushman has worked in sustainable aquaculture building programs. She has created relationships between the aquaculture community, NGOs such as Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, retailers and consumers. She has also taught thousands through her former culinary school, Nothing to It!, and has been recognized numerous times by the James Beard Foundation and the International Association of Culinary Professionals as one of our nation’s top culinary communicators and teachers. Her new initiative, Sea Pantry, promotes the pantry building of sustainable seafood products that are healthy and regenerative for the home kitchen.

“The Dough Wines Ambassador program will give me the opportunity to align two of my ‘WHYs’. The first is to stand side by side with companies that are creating impactful programs that support sustainable change. Companies that do more than show us their WHAT or that shine light on only their unique differentiators, their value proposition and their values. Rather showing us the implementation of programs that truly exemplify their WHY — their purpose, their cause, or their belief. Their reason for being that goes beyond just the brand or the product. The second is to have the opportunity to show how when we focus campaigns on the WHY, those that experience it are motivated to change or to spring into action. Actions that will lead to change that is needed to build resilient food systems for the future. This program will amplify those efforts and with any luck, shine a light on ways that we can all contribute to a world that is abundant for all.”

Joanna James (New York, NY):

Joanna's directorial debut with A Fine Line, which she has produced and edited, showcases her passion for filmmaking and sharing people's stories. Joanna is the founder and CEO of Zoel Productions, an independent film, television and multimedia production company out of New York. Based on Joanna's experience making her first film, combined with years of research and interviews, she developed the MAPP Impact Campaign to increase women in leadership. Having gone from reporter to filmmaker, entrepreneur to women's rights organizer, now as a wife and mother, Joanna has found her calling.

"As an activist and filmmaker, when I learned of Dough Wines and the intention behind it full of creating impact and giving back to the community it serves, I was honored to become an ambassador for the wine label. I founded MAPP to empower women in hospitality and food to lead, so to know that Dough has a female winemaker and supports issues connected to equity and inclusion, that is the type of leadership we need from companies. I not only really enjoy drinking Dough's luscious cabernet, but feel really good about doing so."

ABOUT DOUGH WINES

World class winemaker Heidi Bridenhagen worked with an advisory panel of renowned chefs and sommeliers to create Dough, and their input was crucial to create the perfect blends for homes and restaurants.

The core four wines are available for sale at local and national retailers and on restaurant wine lists across the country.

2019 Sauvignon Blanc (North Coast, CA) $18.99

2019 Chardonnay (North Coast, CA) $18.99

2019 Pinot Noir (Oregon) $21.99

2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (North Coast, CA) $21.99

The tropical, refreshing Sauvignon Blanc partners gracefully with sustainably sourced seafood and will be represented by Jennifer Bushman, highlighting her work in sustainable aquaculture.

The creamy, citrus fruited Chardonnay integrates diverse flavors and opens up conventional minds. The Chardonnay will be represented by Bryan Ford as he works to create diversity and equality in the kitchen.

The smooth and bright Pinot Noir is intended to be cherished, just as we do with our food and natural resources leaving nothing to waste. Greg Wade will represent the Pinot Noir as it aligns with his work and efforts in creating a more equitable food system focused on food security.

The complex, dark fruited Cabernet Sauvignon is compelling and bold, like the inspiring women we support. The Cabernet Sauvignon will be represented by Joanna James to spotlight her work with MAPP and empowering women in hospitality. Dough is proud to be a Changemaker level partner of MAPP.

“Dough is rooted in purpose and crafted by a progressive and talented winemaker,” said Kate McManus, DVWP’s vice president of marketing. “It was developed to be an example of how each glass, bottle and conversation can make an impact, and become a catalyst for good. We are excited to work with our Dough Ambassadors to further the advocacy work of the James Beard Foundation.''

In addition to the varietals available nationally at retail and in restaurants, Dough produces fourteen appellated wines, available on the Dough website, sold in unique wine sets that explore regions, flavors and purposeful conversation.

For more information, please visit www.doughwines.com, www.jamesbeard.org and www.mappimpact.org. Follow Dough Wines on Facebook and Instagram.