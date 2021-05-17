MONAT Takes Home Two Stevie® Awards at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), received two awards at the 2021 Stevie Awards. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

MONAT won the following awards:

Nomination: MONAT Global CEO Ray Urdaneta

Category: Entrepreneur of the Year - Retail

Status: Gold Stevie Winner

Category: Entrepreneur of the Year - Retail Status: Gold Stevie Winner Nomination: MONAT Global

Category: Company of the Year - Retail - Large

Status: Bronze Stevie Winner

“2020 was a difficult year globally for most retail, but MONAT was prepared and able to find the silver lining to continue the momentum from our growth in 2019 because we had the tools and community in place to motivate our independent sales force of Market Partners,” said Ray Urdaneta, co-founder and CEO, MONAT Global. “MONAT is only six years old, and the success MONAT has experienced is a testament to our incredible team. Being recognized by the U.S. premier business awards is impactful to our business and I am thrilled that MONAT has earned this recognition.”

MONAT experienced remarkable milestones in 2020, including its expansion from haircare and skincare into wellness products. The rollout of MONAT Wellness, a five-piece, custom-formulated and scientifically backed collection, sold a record-breaking $10 million in its first 24 hours, nearly three times the brand's first-day projection and 10% of its aggressive first-year forecast. The Miami-based global brand attributes its rapid growth to the company’s effective products, its VIP customers, and its independent sales force, known as Market Partners.

“I am proud that Ray has been recognized once again by the Stevie Awards for outstanding leadership,” said Stuart MacMillan, president, MONAT Global. “His success story shows that hard work pays off, and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award.”

The complete list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is published on the ABA website here. Winners will be recognized in June during a virtual ceremony.

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial