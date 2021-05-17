Geocycle Canada and Lafarge Richmond Cement Plant Expand Alternative Fuel System With Biosolid Waste to Further Reduce Carbon Emissions

RICHMOND, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driven by a desire to innovate - and with all operations focused on maximizing sustainability - Geocycle Canada and Lafarge Canada have been exploring the use of low carbon and alternative fuels to reduce our carbon emissions. Part of the approach includes collaboration with neighbouring communities, highlighting their challenges, and turning these into opportunities.

Geocycle Canada and Lafarge Canada’s Richmond Cement Plant recently reached a long-term partnership agreement with the Capital Regional District (CRD) of British Columbia, a Canadian district with approximately 500,000 residents. This partnership means Geocycle Canada and the Richmond Cement plant team will co-process biosolids (an organic matter recycled from sewage), produced by CRD from treated wastewater, as an alternative to non-renewable energy sources. The Richmond plant/Geocycle invested $1.8M CAD to design and build a silo and dosing system. The plant will co-process approximately 6,000 tonnes of biosolids per year. This is equivalent to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from more than ten million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle, per year. This will play a significant role in helping Lafarge and Geocycle meet its ambitions for the Net Zero Pledge.

Rustam Punja, Geocycle Manager for Western Canada stated, “We are investing in a creative approach to take a waste product with no value, and transform it into a valuable resource - while making a visible impact on our CO2 emissions. Our partnership with CRD is a great way to make an impact and contribute to the circular economy.”

About Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lafarge is Canada’s largest provider of sustainable construction materials and a member of the global group, LafargeHolcim. With 6,000 employees and 350 sites across Canada, our mission is to provide construction solutions that build better cities and communities. The cities where Canadians live, work and raise their families along with the community’s infrastructure benefit from the solutions provided by Lafarge consisting of aggregates, asphalt and paving, cement, precast concrete, ready-mix concrete, and road construction. www.lafarge.ca