KBRA’s U.S. Bank 1Q21 Compendium: CECL Versus Non-CECL Banks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its U.S. Bank Ratings Compendium, which compares CECL versus Non-CECL adopting banks. KBRA’s study demonstrates that CECL adoption resulted in a substantial increase in quarterly earnings volatility for CECL adopters compared with non-CECL adopting banks over a large universe of rated institutions. The Compendium also provides our latest view of the U.S. banking sector including KBRA’s updated sector outlook and analyzes the 1Q21 results of U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings.

The Compendium includes 1Q21 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, net interest margin, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. In addition, we provide a supplement with 190 debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity—among KBRA-rated banks.

