The City of Loveland Partners with Cincinnati Bell on Smart City Solution

LOVELAND, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Loveland is proud to announce a partnership with Cincinnati Bell to realize a “Smart City” vision and bring free public Wi-Fi to Loveland as part of a broader effort to ignite economic growth.

In partnership with Loveland, Cincinnati Bell’s UniCity Smart City practice has installed a Smart City solution with Wi-Fi coverage covering the majority of Downtown Loveland from the Little Miami River to the East Loveland Nature Preserve. The community may log on through a splash page at “LovelandFreeWifi”.

This economic development project will allow Loveland to connect with, engage, and inform visitors and residents; drive more activity and visits; and ultimately help the local business community thrive.

Loveland is the latest city to partner with UniCity and implement a Smart City solution. UniCity also has partnerships with Wyoming, Fairborn, Covington, Dayton’s Oregon District, Housing Authority of Covington, Village of Lockland, Montgomery County, and most recently Boone County.

“Loveland City Council is excited about this initiative and all the benefits Smart City will bring to our residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Kathy Bailey, City of Loveland Mayor.

“Cincinnati Bell has been connecting businesses and customers for almost 150 years, and our Wi-Fi and Smart City partnership with the City of Loveland continues this tradition,” said Jason Praeter, President of Cincinnati Bell’s Entertainment & Communications business. “Connectivity is particularly critical given the challenges we are facing as a community, and Cincinnati Bell and UniCity are proud to be working with leadership from the City of Loveland on this important economic development initiative.”

About the City of Loveland

Loveland, Ohio, is about 15 miles northeast of Cincinnati, straddling Hamilton, Clermont and Warren Counties. The city has a population of approximately 13,000 residents and is best known for its charming historic downtown and location on the beautiful Little Miami River. These features make Loveland a destination for shopping, dining and outdoor recreation, as well as a popular hub along the Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail. For more information, please visit lovelandoh.gov.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) provides integrated communications solutions - including local and long distance voice, data, high-speed Internet and video - that keep residential and business customers in Greater Cincinnati and Dayton connected with each other and with the world. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company's website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.