Arctic Wolf Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arctic Wolf®, a leader in security operations, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a collation of security partners with a shared mission to provide better security by integrating solutions across the digital landscape.

By joining MISA, the Arctic Wolf Platform will further extend its integration and support of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, enabling faster threat detection and response for its customers.

“Strategic collaborations are a critical component of the execution of our vision to help decrease cyber risk, and we’re excited to now offer our leading security operations solutions throughout the Microsoft community,” said Arctic Wolf Vice President of Alliances Odin Olson. “We are confident that Microsoft customers will see greater return on investment from their security tools with our platform scaling their security operations.”

In integrating with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Arctic Wolf will offer its cloud-based Security Operations Platform and Security Concierge Team to provide 24x7 monitoring, detection, and response, as well as ongoing risk management, to proactively protect organizations while continually strengthening their security posture.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe. Our members, like Arctic Wolf, share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster,” said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security.

