Bloomberg Media and iHeartMedia Team Up to Launch Slate of Original Podcasts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomberg Media and iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, today announced an exclusive multiyear agreement to co-produce and distribute more than a dozen new original podcasts, and will also include the distribution of Bloomberg Media’s existing slate of over 20 podcasts through the iHeartPodcast Network.

The new agreement will build on the success of Bloomberg Media’s lineup of business-related podcasts including the incredibly popular “Masters in Business,” “Odd Lots,” “Foundering,” and “The Pay Check” among others. The first four new co-produced iHeartRadio Original podcasts will take a broad view on business topics covering subject areas like financial crime or the cost of climate or the future of an industry. The new podcasts will begin rolling out later this year and will be available on the iHeartRadio App and everywhere podcasts are heard.

“Bloomberg Media continues to be one of the first, most-trusted destinations for high-quality content – from market news to business trends, to deeper financial backstories on what’s moving the economy overall,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “We are excited to partner with Bloomberg, not only to grow the audience of their existing slate of great shows, but to develop a whole new list of titles across the next several years, combining their editorial expertise with our mass reach and monetization.”

“We continue to see growth with our chart-topping, award-winning podcasts, as we had 26% increase in podcast downloads in 2020,” said M. Scott Havens, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Bloomberg Media. “Bloomberg Media delivers the global perspective and deep insight business-minded listeners crave, and new platforms such as the iHeartMedia network extends our reach with new audiences who are seeking quality, premium content.”

Bloomberg Media’s podcasts offer unparalleled insights and analysis into the financial and business worlds through a mixture of timely reporting and narrative style programs. Drawing on the journalistic strength of its global newsroom of over 2,700 journalists, Bloomberg Media’s podcasts deliver quality audio content that cover and extensive range of topics across business, finance, economics, technology, healthcare, and more.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg LP. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.