Keystone Agency Investors Broadens Pennsylvania Reach with Equity Partnership with The Yurconic Agency

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Agency Investors (“KAI”), a strategic partnership formed by Keystone Insurers Group and Bain Capital Credit, today announced the equity partnership with The Yurconic Agency, the Lehigh Valley’s most trusted provider of insurance, vehicle registration and driver’s license services. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

The Yurconic Agency is an independent insurance agency offering a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions including personal, business, life, disability, health and a proprietary podiatry malpractice insurance offering as well as vehicle registration and driver’s license services. Founded in 1969, The Yurconic Agency works closely with a client first mission to help clients make important and informed decisions servicing the Greater Lehigh Valley including, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Northampton, Lehighton, Palmerton, Sinking Spring, Reading, Pottsville and Hazleton.

KAI is a unique partnership structure that allows owners to monetize their most important asset while continuing to operate their agencies, leveraging significant growth through enhanced resources and support. The Yurconic Agency marks KAI’s ninth strategic partnership since launching in July 2020.

“The Yurconic Agency has been a valued member of the Keystone family for over 20 years. The next chapter will enable Yurconic to achieve even greater aggressive growth via acquisition, and further builds upon The Yurconic Agency’s historic platform of prioritizing client needs.” said David E. Boedker, Sr., CEO of KAI. “The KAI partnership affords us an immediate and more robust connection to clients in Pennsylvania and provides an opportunity for integrating a broader offering to the market through Keystone’s extensive product depth and resources.”

“With our strong foothold in the Greater Lehigh Valley, we are always looking for progressive ways to offer additional services to our clients that will enhance their ability to deliver their business objectives,” said John T. Yurconic, CEO of The Yurconic Agency, “The Keystone breadth of services allows our employees the ability to tap resources and insurance products beyond our current scope, offering our clients an even more comprehensive suite.”

About The Yurconic Agency

The Yurconic Agency is an independent insurance agency offering a comprehensive suite of insurance solutions to protect your business and your life from the unexpected. We don’t just sell insurance. We work closely with clients to help them make important and informed decisions every day when it comes to protection and their future. Learn more at https://yurconic.com/.

About Keystone Agency Investors (KAI)

Keystone Agency Investors (KAI) is a retail insurance brokerage and wealth advisory firm that helps insurance agencies grow and thrive into the future through strategic acquisition and partnership. Through autonomy, financial security and access to our agency resources, KAI affords owners preservation of their operations and local presence while monetizing their assets and providing an unrivaled blueprint for maximizing value. KAI was formed in 2020 as a strategic partnership between Keystone Insurers Group and Bain Capital Credit. For more information, go to https://kaiagencies.com/.