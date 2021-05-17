Mednow Becomes Preferred Provider to Police Pensioners Association of Ontario; Appoints New CFO

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”)(TSXV:MNOW), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a Preferred Pharmacy Provider Agreement dated May 16, 2021 with the Police Pensioners Association of Ontario (“PPAO”).

Through this agreement, the PPAO’s over 12,000 members will have access to transparent pricing, free delivery anywhere in Ontario including free same-day delivery in the Greater Toronto Area, and access to Mednow’s digital health platform which includes prescription management and telemedicine. Mednow’s preferred provider status will be advertised to the PPAO’s members through its newsletters and marketing website. Members can easily choose to access Mednow’s services via the Company’s digital platform or call center. Pharmacists are available by phone or text and can consult with the members from the comfort of their homes on all their medication needs.

“We are absolutely honored to serve PPAO members who have dedicated their lives to serving the public. Associations like the PPAO and companies are all recognizing that their health care plan beneficiaries require access to innovative solutions to meet their evolving needs. As we establish a national presence, we believe we will build more momentum in attracting institutional caliber customers who require a national pharmacy provider,” said Karim Nassar, CEO of Mednow.

CFO Appointment

Mednow is also pleased to announce the appointment of Benjamin Ferdinand as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 7, 2021. Mr. Ferdinand was most recently CFO of Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) and has extensive experience in finance, strategy and investment banking. Mr. Ferdinand will be replacing Joshua Lebovic, who was previously appointed CFO on a transitionary basis.

Mr. Nassar added, “We are extremely pleased to have Benjamin join our team. His experience is an excellent complement to our executive leadership team and we plan to make him an integral part of our growth as we strive to become a household name across Canada. We would also like to extend a sincere thank you to Josh, who was instrumental to our IPO and building our finance function.”

About Mednow Inc.

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with exceptional care. Designed with access and quality care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual pharmacy services with convenience and through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Pharmacy services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, as well as access to telemedicine.

About the PPAO

The Police Pensioners Association of Ontario was founded in 1997 by a group of active and retired Ontario police officers representing multiple police services throughout the province. The purpose was, and is, to unite fraternally and promote the mutual interests of police retirees and encourage a cooperative relationship. For over 20 years the PPAO has advocated for its membership to maintain or improve there quality of life. We encourage and promote cooperative enterprise and together, are a unified voice on issues that affect pensions and health. We bring further value by partnering with business to bring our members services at reduced cost.

