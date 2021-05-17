Fisker and Sharp Create Technology Partnership for Creation of Next Generation Automotive Screens and Interfaces

LOS ANGELES & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it has serially nominated Sharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) (Sharp), part of the Hon Hai Technology Group, to develop technologies supporting next generation in-vehicle screens and interfaces. The agreement would include the co-creation of technologies and the subsequent manufacture of screens and components from Sharp to support the Ocean SUV, Project' PEAR' (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), and potentially two additional Fisker vehicles.

"The nomination of Sharp brings another world-class partner into our product development and technology ecosystem," said Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. "Our product development process enables us to design and develop products with high quality partners like Sharp much closer to the time of launch, which in turn enables us to deliver the latest technologies to our customers. Our collaboration with Sharp is set to create exciting new automotive display systems, featuring innovative backlight solutions to improve illumination without increasing power consumption – in addition to class-leading resolution, bezels, and design."

"Sharp Corporation is a technology driven company and has long-term display technology vision with persistent and profound R&D," said Managing Officer of Sharp Corporation and President of Sharp Display Technology Corporation, Chien-Erh Wang. "This collaboration will bring two innovative companies together to develop and deliver creative products to the markets."

Fisker and Sharp will work to optimize the global production strategy for all screens and related products. Aligned with each company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies and, in the function of planned global growth for Fisker's manufacturing, the sourcing strategy will seek to balance cost, total environmental impact, and logistics.

Fisker intends to start production and deliveries on its first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV, in Q4 2022 and unveil a production-intent prototype at the Los Angeles Auto Show® later this year. On May 13, Fisker and Foxconn announced the signing of framework agreements for Project PEAR, a breakthrough new segment vehicle to be jointly developed by both companies and sold under the Fisker brand into global markets including North America, Europe, China, and India. Project PEAR will be the company's second model, with US production slated for Q4 2023.

