Slalom Joins the Alida Partner Network to Transform Customer Experiences

Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world's first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced Slalom, a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organizations worldwide.

“Slalom is excited to be joining Alida’s partner network - the possibilities for collaboration are boundless. Both Alida’s and Slalom’s clients will benefit from this enhanced relationship that will enable deeper, more meaningful CXM insights across organizations. We look forward to showcasing the best of what our partnership can bring,” said Rob Woodhouse, Senior Principal at Slalom.

Slalom supports its clients in improving the customer experience through CX strategy, technology, implementation, and transformation in the financial services, healthcare, technology, media, retail and CPG industries. With Alida’s CXM & Insights Platform, brands can glean tailored industry and role-specific insights and engagement strategies to close the feedback loop. Alida and Slalom will work together to deliver enterprise CXM integrations so brands can develop customer-led products, launch successful marketing campaigns, increase loyalty, and improve customer experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Slalom as a trusted and experienced partner,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “Slalom’s team of advisors and strategists are reputed for successfully helping clients realize their vision and build strong customer-centric organizations. We look forward to partnering together to support brands in establishing meaningful relationships with their customers.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organizations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

“We are excited to welcome Slalom to our partner network. Their deep CX integration skills will be invaluable to customers looking to harvest the power of CXM across the entire enterprise,” said Gary Smith, SVP Channel & Partner Alliances at Alida.

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 40 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 9,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For six years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.​

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

