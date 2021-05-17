McGrath RentCorp Completes Acquisition of Design Space Modular Buildings

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGrath RentCorp (the “Company”) today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Design Space Modular Buildings PNW, LP (“Design Space”), for a cash purchase price of $260 million, subject to certain adjustments. Design Space is a leading modular building and portable storage provider in the Western U.S. and its network of 15 branches and over 100 employees serves diverse end markets, including construction, government, education and commercial.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS:

Expands geographic coverage of McGrath RentCorp’s Mobile Modular division across the Western U.S. with an immediate addition of 15 established branches across 8 states.

Joins together Design Space’s and Mobile Modular’s shared commitment to superior customer service and high fleet quality.

Positions for longer term revenue growth synergies from combined sales resources and new fleet capital investments in growth markets.

Creates opportunities for operational cost savings from optimization of combined fleet in California.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to EPS and free cash flow upon close. McGrath RentCorp plans to update its 2021 financial outlook to reflect the combined operations when it releases financial results for the quarter.

“Our acquisition of Design Space is highly complementary to our modular building rental business,” said Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp. “With the acquisition now completed, we will turn our collective energy to completing a successful integration process. We look forward to building on Design Space’s success and achieving future growth together. We are excited to start working with our new team members.”

Co-owners of Design Space, Paul McShane, CEO, and Tony Esernia, founder, commented, “We are extremely pleased to see Design Space combine with McGrath RentCorp, an organization that shares our same operating philosophy and customer centric approach. Importantly, we are excited for our employees to have the opportunity to become part of this world-class organization.”

ADVISORS

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as McGrath RentCorp’s legal advisor in the transaction. Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Design Space and Jackson Walker LLP acted as Design Space’s legal advisor.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on the Company and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com

Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com

Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com

Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com

Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com

School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

ABOUT DESIGN SPACE

Design Space – www.designspacemodular.com

