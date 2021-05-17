Morneau Shepell rebrands to LifeWorks, reflecting company’s purpose of improving lives and business

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morneau Shepell Inc., a leading provider of technology-enabled total wellbeing solutions, today announced its global rebrand to LifeWorks Inc. The rebrand initiates a new chapter for the company and supports the organization’s commitment to delivering a continuum of care that improves lives and improves business on a global scale. This also represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy to support the wellbeing of employees across the world. Since its inception, the company has grown to deliver services to approximately 24,000 client organizations in more than 160 countries.

Combining technology and talent, LifeWorks provides personalized, digital health solutions that feature the level of support employees need, when and how they need it. This name change recognizes the values that have made the brand successful from day one, which continue to propel the organization today. LifeWorks remains driven by the principle that happy, healthy and empowered employees are the key to high-performing and resilient organizations. This also speaks to LifeWorks commitment to making a difference in employees lives across the entirety of the wellbeing spectrum (mental, physical, financial and social) and acknowledges the fact that by improving a person’s life, their performance at work will also improve.

“ As we all navigate an ever-evolving remote and hybrid work landscape and the uncertainties that accompany change, our dedication and commitment to supporting more than 26 million employees has never been stronger or more critical to organizations’ bottom lines,” said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer. “ By connecting the two words – life and work – the purpose of our organization is made abundantly clear. We are incredibly excited to begin this new chapter as LifeWorks and we eagerly look forward to continuing to lead and provide innovative total wellbeing solutions for employees and organizations around the world.”

The LifeWorks name was selected following an in-depth name evaluation process and extensive market research with clients and prospects in Canada, United States, United Kingdom and Australia. The rebrand was officially announced at the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders, held on May 14, 2021.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a global leader in delivering technology-enabled solutions that help clients support the total wellbeing of their people and build organizational resiliency. By improving lives, we improve business. Our solutions span employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and financial consulting, actuarial and investment services. LifeWorks employs over 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit lifeworks.com.

ID-CORP