TimelyMD and EVERFI Form Strategic Partnership to Transform Student Mental Health and Well-Being

As an echo pandemic intensifies mental health issues for college students, TimelyMD and EVERFI are teaming up to help higher education leaders address an ongoing and unrelenting student mental health crisis.

Today the nation’s leading telehealth provider specializing in higher education and the foremost social impact education innovator announced a strategic partnership that enhances and combines resources to improve the mental health and well-being of millions of students. By connecting EVERFI’s industry-leading safety, health, and mental wellness courses with TimelyMD’s 24/7 student health portal, institutions that adopt both companies’ platforms can now provide students with a continuum of care unique to this strategic partnership.

Institutions will be able to integrate TimelyMD’s teletherapy platform directly into EVERFI’s technology-based education to meet students wherever they are in their mental health journey. For example, each year thousands of students across the country take EVERFI’s Mental Well-being for Students course, which equips undergraduates with essential skills and information to navigate the stressors and emotional challenges associated with college life. Students will soon be able to receive in-the-moment mental health support from TimelyMD providers while taking the course, whether they are experiencing trauma, feel triggered, or simply want to talk through an issue.

“EVERFI has long been committed to providing online programs that empower students with the knowledge and skills to stay safe and healthy on campus,” said Rob Buelow, EVERFI’s senior vice president of Higher Education and Impact. “Now, with TimelyMD integrated in our programs, students can turn their awareness into action by receiving real-time support if they’re experiencing mental health challenges. Together, we're providing colleges and universities with the tools they need to ensure students can thrive on campus, and beyond.”

“Our mission at TimelyMD is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual care accessible anytime, anywhere,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyMD. “Providing students with as many on-ramps to access mental health support is in everyone’s best interest. EVERFI and TimelyMD’s strategic partnership enables higher education to deliver a complete health and well-being continuum for students.”

While colleges and universities have gone to great lengths to support the elevated mental health needs of their students, they also continue to face challenges. Four out of five college students recently reported experiencing increased levels of stress and anxiety one year into the COVID-19 pandemic and prior research has found that mental health challenges can lead to low GPAs, decreased retention and engagement, and disruptions in academic progress. In a March 2021 survey conducted by Inside Higher Ed, student mental health was the top priority for college presidents, with 96% expressing concern.

However, many institutions face staffing shortages due to budget cuts and increased demand, and student access to preventative resources and counseling services may be less accessible in the virtual learning environment. As a result, some are making difficult decisions between proactively investing in mental health education for all community members or providing clinical resources for students most in need of support, despite both approaches being critical for student well-being and success. With EVERFI and TimelyMD working together, the choice is no longer either/or, it’s both/and.

For example, in addition to Student Health Services and the Monsour Counseling and Psychological Services, The Claremont Colleges – a consortium of seven highly regarded independent institutions in Southern California – offer myriad resources to meet students wherever they are and however they are feeling, including prevention programming through EVERFI and on-demand support through TimelyMD.

“Our campus leaders made improved access to mental health resources an urgent priority even before the global pandemic and a series of other crises turned our world upside down. Our students, most of whom have studied remotely for the past year, have navigated many issues, including disruption, trauma, stress, anxiety, and isolation. We are excited about their reconnecting and reengaging, but we know that re-entry may bring new challenges and increased demand for accommodation and support,” said Janet Smith Dickerson, vice president for student affairs for The Claremont Colleges Services. “We value partners like TimelyMD and EVERFI who have supplemented and expanded the health and wellness options we are able to provide.”

For additional information about the partnership, please visit https://timely.md/everfi and https://everfi.com/colleges-universities/timely-md/.

About TimelyMD

Focused on improving the health of student populations, TimelyMD offers universities and colleges a comprehensive, custom program centered around telehealth. TimelyMD’s campus-wide solution gives students one point of contact--anytime, anywhere--to get quality care and immediate treatment for medical or mental health concerns from board certified physicians and licensed counselors. TimelyMD’s telehealth programs optimize clinic resources and support clinic staff in delivering quality care to the right students at the right times. Visit timely.md for more information.

About EVERFI

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20 list. Some of America’s leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education, Rethink Impact, The Rise Fund, and TPG Growth. To learn more about EVERFI and how you can #answerthecall please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.