Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.0 Million Contract for Ka-band TWTAs

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, was awarded a $2.0 million order for rugged Ka-band high power traveling wave tube amplifiers (“TWTAs”) for a U.S. military communications system that provides a secure internet connection to U.S. soldiers without the need for fixed infrastructure.

“Comtech Xicom Technology’s line of high-power amplifiers (“HPAs”) are employed in military communications applications around the globe. From transportable to airborne applications, Xicom leads the way for high-quality, state-of-the-art TWTAs and SSPAs,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are happy to be selected to deliver reliable and high-performance Ka-band amplifiers.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, shipboard, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

