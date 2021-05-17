Scott’s Cheap Flights Taps TWO NIL to Drive Customer Acquisition Amongst Millennial Audience

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TWO NIL (twonil.com), a leading independent growth consultancy, today announced its strategic partnership with Scott’s Cheap Flights, a leading airfare tracker service, finding exceptional airfare deals for its two million members. Through this partnership, TWO NIL will strategize and implement advanced targeting methods now available on ad-supported streaming platforms.

As interest in travel is expected to increase in the second half of the year, following international vaccine roll outs, Scott’s Cheap Flights is seeking to drive awareness and engagement amongst travelers. TWO NIL was chosen by Scott’s Cheap Flights for its expertise in the OTT and CTV ecosystem as they are looking to explore untested media channels and expand their channel mix.

“We are excited to get the ball rolling with TWO NIL as we begin our campaign together,” said Derek Cann, Head of Marketing at Scott’s Cheap Flights. “Following a year of being hunkered down we’re looking forward to our partnership with TWO NIL to help us renavigate the travel space and reach out to our customers.”

This activity follows a year of growth for TWO NIL, despite the pandemic and quarantine. Over the past year, TWO NIL was chosen by Airbnb to gain a deeper understanding of its business drivers for bookings and SingleCare to lead the scaling of the business by 400% in just one month. TWO NIL also partnered with FanDuel to design a series of models to gather intelligence around the brand’s media activity and customer betting behavior. Additionally, TWO NIL’s parent company, Two Nil Holdings, appointed Greg Castronuovo as Chief Operating Officer as part of the acquisition of his growth acceleration consultancy, St@rt.

“TWO NIL is thrilled to be chosen by Scott’s Cheap Flights and we look forward to working with their innovative team over the coming months,” said Mark Zamuner, CEO of Two Nil Holdings. “We are excited to delve into the travel space and provide the best possible solutions for Scott’s Cheap Flights and their faithful customers. It’s our job to get the word out through innovative and measurable ways to grow their base.” TWO NIL is currently rolling out Scott’s Cheap Flights campaign and looks forward to delivering successful results as they have done with many successful clients over the past ten years. Scott’s Cheap Flights joins TWO NIL’s vast array of entrepreneurial clients such as 23andMe, Bombas, Dollar Shave Club, Honey, Experian, Glassdoor, SingleCare, and many others.

About TWO NIL:

Founded in 2011, TWO NIL is a leading independent growth consultancy focused on servicing direct to consumer brands with strategy, advanced analytics and media activation. TWO NIL provides clients with unbundled solutions across their acquisition marketing needs, from growth strategy to execution, media activation, optimization and forecasting. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, TWO NIL is a trusted guide to corporations across the nation, including 23andMe, Bombas, Dollar Shave Club, Honey, Experian, Glassdoor, SingleCare, and many others. To learn more, please visit https://www.twonil.com/.

About Two Nil Holdings:

Two Nil Holdings is an emerging global marketing services network. Our focus is on leveraging experience and technology to provide meaningful business and consumer insights to enable our clients to effectively scale. TNH operates through its three business units (TWO NIL, Juice Media, GlitchAi) as we combine the strategic excellence of a consultancy with media planning & buying, and decision making supported by advanced analytics. Founded in Los Angeles, we work with brands across the globe to drive business outcomes. We are committed to building an inclusive & equitable culture where everybody has a meaningful voice and growth opportunity. For more information, please visit www.twonilholdings.com.

About Scott’s Cheap Flights:

Since 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time. Our members save $550 per ticket on average, and every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who’ve scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email. For more information, please visit https://scottscheapflights.com/.