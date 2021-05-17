CynergisTek Teams Up with Blackbaud to Offer HIPAA Advisory Services for Blackbaud’s Healthcare Clients

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced an agreement to provide advisory support services to Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, to support its healthcare customers with HIPAA compliance needs.

“We are committed to helping social good organizations succeed in their missions by providing innovative and secure technology,” said Page Bullington, president and general manager, Blackbaud Healthcare Solutions. “For the healthcare space in particular, we wanted to further expand the bench of expertise available to our customers by partnering with CynergisTek around HIPAA compliance. CynergisTek will help us advise customers on HIPAA compliance with their exceptional knowledge in this space. With their support, we will be able to enhance our efforts in providing compliance best practices to our customers that exceed regulatory compliance obligations.”

CynergisTek’s advisory support services are designed to help organizations build sustainable security and privacy programs through the development of policies and procedures, training, strategy, and remediation processes. CynergisTek’s team of experts have extensive experience in executive level security, privacy, and compliance roles with a wealth of knowledge to help organizations understand compliance obligations, specifically around the HIPAA regulations for the use and disclosure of Personal Health Information (PHI) for philanthropic purposes.

“This is a complex regulatory environment, with more than 52 different breach disclosure laws across the nation and U.S. territories, in addition to evolving privacy regulations on top of HIPAA compliance. Combine this with a dramatically increased threat landscape, and it makes for a challenging environment for most organizations who handle PHI to navigate. We look forward to supporting Blackbaud’s customers as they enhance their compliance strategies to securely drive high-impact change,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO and president at CynergisTek.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. In 2020, the company was awarded Black Book’s Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants for two consecutive years. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.