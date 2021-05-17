Shopify Designates Fast Simon as a Plus Certified App Program Partner for Second Year

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fast Simon (formerly InstantSearch+), the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced that it will continue to participate in the Shopify Plus Certified App Program for a second year. The Plus Partner program supports the largest Shopify merchants, guiding them toward the apps and solutions needed to build and scale their online retail businesses. The premium designation is available specifically for Shopify Partners that provide a level of product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support that meet the advanced requirements of Shopify Plus merchants.

Ecommerce sales are at an all-time high as the pandemic accelerated years of online growth in mere months. Online spending was reportedly up $900B in 2020—the highest annual U.S. eCommerce growth in at least two decades. Online merchants have an exceptional opportunity to capture record volume as brick-and-mortar closures reach an unprecedented high. But to stand out in a sea of online stores, merchants must build a tech stack to support this climate, including premium features that drive AI-powered merchandising, search, and personalization based on shopper behavior, store inventory, data, and visual signals.

“The eCommerce industry has reached a watershed moment, and merchants have an opportunity to capitalize on previously nonexistent revenue. But that opportunity is tenuous and must be strategically managed,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO at Fast Simon. “The Shopify Plus partner ecosystem unlocks Fast Simon’s ability to connect our exclusive offerings with the merchants that require premium support, enabling them to reduce complexity while scaling their business to reach a new level of success.”

Shopify Plus facilitates access to Fast Simon’s shopping optimization suite to drive increased conversion rates and average order value (AOV) for merchants, and a differentiated shopper experience.

“We are excited to be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Shopify Plus Certified App Program,” said Fatima Yusuf, director of partnerships, Shopify. “Fast Simon has demonstrated a high level of product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support in search, content, and visual merchandising, and plays a critical role in the growth and success of Shopify Plus merchants globally. We're looking forward to another big year ahead.”

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral, and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, Natural Life, and Motherhood. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics, and WooCommerce.