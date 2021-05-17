PrecisionLife and Cyclica Sign Strategic Partnership Combining Leading Data-driven Biology and Chemistry Platforms to Create a Rapid Innovation Engine for Drug Discovery

OXFORD, England & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PrecisionLife Ltd. (“PrecisionLife”), the leading combinatorial analytics company driving understanding of disease biology and patient stratification, and Cyclica Inc. (“Cyclica”), the partner of choice for data-driven drug discovery, announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership to co-market and offer their complementary computational platforms as an integrated drug discovery factory. The companies will initially collaborate on up to 30 pharma and biotechnology drug discovery programs over the next two years.

Together, the two companies have the capacity to advance a large number of innovative AI enhanced drug discovery programs and build an industry pipeline of partnered R&D opportunities. The agreement is pump-primed by 17 chronic diseases studies that PrecisionLife completed last year, which revealed detailed patient stratifications and multiple novel druggable targets per disease, and Cyclica’s existing strategic relationships with multiple academic, biotech and pharma partners, which has resulted in a portfolio of several joint ventures across multiple therapeutic areas. The companies each have multiple on-going commercial partnering discussions with biotech and pharma companies.

PrecisionLife’s platform is proven to generate more insights from patient datasets, identifying multiple disease mechanisms, with novel druggable targets, patient stratification biomarkers and chemical starting points, especially around unmet medical needs in chronic diseases. Cyclica’s platform uses a proteome-wide lens to evaluate multiple novel and rare on- and off-target interactions simultaneously. Cyclica’s multi objective drug design approach and lead optimization cycles are some of the most efficient in the industry, enabling new molecules to be designed, synthesized and tested in a few weeks.

“Finding the right target and understanding which patients will benefit is the critical challenge in modern drug discovery.” said Naheed Kurji, President and CEO of Cyclica. “Cyclica is building one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of drug discovery programs across therapeutically rich and diverse areas. PrecisionLife’s detailed, innovative insights into the biology of complex diseases and which targets are relevant to which patient subgroups deliver a major advantage as we build the biotech pipeline of the future.”

“Cyclica’s high quality platform, team and business model is a key building block for our strategy to find novel therapeutic approaches for unmet medical needs.” said Steve Gardner, CEO of PrecisionLife. “Together we are building a new pipeline based on world leading AI-driven biology and chemistry that will deliver new medicines to patients faster and more precisely across a wide variety of therapeutic areas.”

-ends-

About PrecisionLife

PrecisionLife is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has operations in Aalborg and Copenhagen, Denmark, Warsaw, Poland and Cambridge, MA, USA. The company’s unique combinatorial analytic platform generates more insights into the complex biology of chronic diseases, driving the next wave of precision medicine applications and finding new treatment opportunities for patients’ unmet medical needs. PrecisionLife partners with disease charities, clinical research groups, CROs, best of breed technology providers and pharma, biotech and healthcare companies to improve our knowledge of chronic disease biology. PrecisionLife operates an innovation engine that translates proprietary disease biology insights into new drug discovery programs, more successful and cost-effective clinical trials and more personalized clinical decision support tools.

For more information see https://precisionlife.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn (precisionlife) and Twitter (@precisionlifeAI)

About Cyclica

From molecule to medicine, Cyclica embraces the complexity of disease. With deep roots in the industry, a first-in-class platform, and an innovative decentralized partnership model, Cyclica is creating medicines with greater precision for unmet patient needs. Our work spans dozens of collaborations with large pharma and biotech as well as several joint ventures. We are a passionate team of biotech and pharma professionals, biologists, chemists, and computer scientists who live and labor at the intersection of our collective expertise. To learn more about Cyclica and how we partner, please visit www.cyclicarx.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information which include, among other things, the capacity to advance, and the number of, drug discovery programs to be undertaken by PrecisionLife and Cyclica pursuant to the Partnership. Such statements and information are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results performance or achievements to be materially different from that expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and information. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement and forward-looking information contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information in this press release will prove to be accurate.