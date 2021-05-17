YR Media Presents “Beyond Self-Care,” a Virtual Summit on Mental Health, Media and More

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YR Media:

What: As we pass the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic and enter Mental Health Awareness Month in May 2021, we’re all feeling the effects of anxiety, isolation, depression, uncertainty, change and injustice. For those working in media, the impact is compounded. Not only are journalists and producers taking in these stories every day, they also are reporting on it all. Mental health has proven to be just as important as any topic in mainstream news, but not much has been done to address how those in media can care for their own wellbeing while covering mental health stories.

YR Media, a national network of diverse young journalists and artists, is presenting a multi-day series titled “Beyond Self-Care” about all things mental health, media and more. The goal of the summit is to provide young writers, producers and artists with the tools to report on mental health and wellbeing stories while caring for their own.

Who: This virtual multi-day summit will feature candid conversations with special guests and subject matter experts, including Zikora Akanegbu, founder of GenZHER; Thanasi Dilos, co-founder of Civics Unplugged; Primo Lagso Goldberg, multimedia creative and DEI advocate; Aiyana Ishmael, student representative for the Online News Association’s Board of Directors; Zoë Jenkins, founder and executive producer of Get Schooled Podcast, and more.

When & Where: Tuesday, May 18 - Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm PT (6:00 pm - 7:00 pm ET) each day.

To register for the free “Beyond Self-Care” virtual summit, please visit https://www.beyondselfcare.yr.media/about.

About YR Media

YR Media, formerly Youth Radio, is an award-winning national network of diverse young journalists and artists from underrepresented communities who create content for this generation. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, our non-profit has spent 25 years helping future generations build crucial skills in journalism, arts and media. We produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative.