The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Selects Brightcove to Power New Digital Platform

MELBOURNE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, today announced that the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is using Brightcove to power its new digital platform MSO.LIVE to cast the Orchestra’s 2021 season in Australia and around the world.

“Brightcove’s technology delivers a polished interface with exceptional quality of video and audio across multiple devices, to ensure we can deliver easily accessible, world-class digital experiences to all audiences,” said Sophie Galaise, Managing Director of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The MSO is a world-class orchestra with global credibility in providing enriching music experiences to audiences. MSO.LIVE offers 24-hour entertainment on-demand, live, and pre-recorded, delivering accessible and premium content as an alternative to traditional, in-person orchestral experiences. The MSO.LIVE experience is accessible, offering MSO concerts, family programming, and special events and performances from around the world.

A key driver for implementing Brightcove’s online video platform is to make performance experiences easily accessible and affordable to a wider audience, including those who are unable to attend in-person concerts.

The MSO’s main focus is to optimise its content delivery experience to retain existing orchestral music fans and attract new audiences from around the world to the MSO.LIVE platform. New performances are released monthly, and MSO.LIVE members are able to view content across devices and connected TVs.

Using Brightcove, MSO.LIVE demonstrates innovation within the Australian arts community by offering a contemporary content library personalised to audience preferences. “Among other criteria, we selected Brightcove as their local team of experts had the capabilities to integrate customer data with our CRM system,” said Ms. Galaise.

MSO.LIVE offers a range of traditional and contemporary content from both the MSO and other world-class orchestras from around the world, such as the Berliner Philharmoniker and Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

MSO.LIVE is priced at $15 per month or $144 per year for an annual subscription, or audiences can subscribe to a one-month pass or pay-per-view access. MSO.LIVE also offers a selection of free content, including programs for kids, audio, and more. View MSO.LIVE here.

“Our partnership with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra demonstrates the power that video provides to the entertainment and music industry,” said Jennifer Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, Brightcove. “Brands in the Arts and Entertainment sector are embracing the hybrid model to allow them to grow their audiences to engage both in-person and online viewers. 2020 drove the urgency to pivot to new digital video experiences, and businesses are now embracing this as a long-term growth strategy. MSO.LIVE takes the orchestral experience to the next level and cements the MSO as a leader when it comes to the future of live performances,” said Smith.

As part of a longer-term strategy, the introduction of MSO.LIVE will help demonstrate Australia’s unique culture and celebrate the diverse talents of its local artists with the rest of the world.

About Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

Each year, the MSO engages with more than 5 million people through live concerts, TV, radio and online broadcasts, international and regional tours, recordings and education programs.

The MSO is a vital presence, both onstage and in the community, in cultivating classical music in Australia. Internationally acclaimed, the Orchestra nurtures strong cultural partnerships throughout South-East Asia. The MSO is the only Australian orchestra partnered with UNITEL, the world’s leading distributor of classical music programs for film, television and video.

The MSO regularly attracts great artists from around the globe, including Anne-Sophie Mutter, Lang Lang, Renée Fleming and Nick Cave, while bringing Melbourne’s finest musicians to the world through tours to China, Indonesia, Europe and the United States.

The nation’s first professional orchestra, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra has been the sound of the city of Melbourne since 1906. www.mso.com.au.

About Brightcove Inc.

When video is done right, it can have a powerful and lasting effect. Hearts open. Minds change. Creativity thrives. Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organisations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways.

Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world’s most compelling, exciting medium. Visit www.brightcove.com for more information. Video That Means Business™