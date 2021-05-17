HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES Is Participating, Alongside the COUGNAUD Group, in Its First Off-site Construction Project

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces its participation, alongside the Cougnaud Group, in its first construction project undertaken off-site.

Hoffmann Green and the Cougnaud Group, leading player in off-site construction, are collaborating within the framework of the construction of the extension to the IFACOM training center, a vocational school specializing in work-study business courses. This center, located in La Ferrière (Vendée, western France), comprises approximately 220 m2 of buildings made from Hoffmann Green low-carbon concrete slabs. This is the first construction project Hoffmann Green has participated in that is being undertaken off-site. With this constantly-evolving construction method based on prefabricated components, the elements’ planning, design, manufacturing and assembly stages are all carried out in a factory, with only the assembly of the modules and the finishing touches carried out on-site.

This partnership combines both a high environmental and technical performance construction process and the use of innovative low-carbon materials. This is the first step in the partnership initiated with the Cougnaud Group, which consumes a surface area of approximately 20,000 m2 of concrete slabs every year.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “We are delighted with our collaboration with the Cougnaud Group and this project that represents a historical first for Hoffmann Green. Indeed, this achievement via the off-site construction process that is virtuous for the environment is perfectly suited to the use of our low-carbon cement. We are thus very proud to be participating, alongside this historic Group, in the construction of IFACOM’s eco-responsible training center that represents a first step in our shared desire to help reduce the building sector’s greenhouse gas emissions”.

“The climate emergency is making it necessary for us to improve our construction processes, because tomorrow we will no longer to be able to build like we used to. The use of Hoffmann Green low-carbon cement within the framework of this new eco-designed and eco-constructed training center is perfectly in line with this approach. Thanks to the off-site construction and Hoffmann Green’s technology, we can already build responsibly today”, adds Eric Cougnaud, Chairman of the Cougnaud Group.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative

clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

About Cougnaud Group

The Cougnaud Group is the French leader in industrialized modular construction. Headed by Eric, Patrice, Jean-Yves and Christophe Cougnaud, it is a 100% family-owned business. In 2020, the Group employed 1,500 people, including an engineering and design office comprising 100 experts in all related trades and professions. It has 3 industrial sites and 10 commercial sites in Paris, Lille, Strasbourg, Lyon, Marseille, Montpellier, Nice, Bordeaux, Nantes and Toulouse covering a total surface area of almost 110,000 m². The Cougnaud Group has three divisions: Cougnaud Construction, Cougnaud Services and Citeden Cougnaud for residential buildings. The Group generated annual revenue of €306 million in 2020.

