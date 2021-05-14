Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD) today announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

“The last 18 months have been a period of meaningful change for Scott’s,” said Dan Roller, Chair of the Board of Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. “Last year, the company transitioned to an asset-light model with the sale of its manufacturing assets and continued to optimize its portfolio of brands. And last month, Mark Goldstein retired as CEO after 43 years with the company. The Board was pleased to name Scott’s Board member and twenty-year veteran of the consumer products industry, Tisha Pedrazzini, and Scott’s CFO, Kevin Paprzycki, as Interim Co-Presidents to succeed Mr. Goldstein. The Board and management team are currently evaluating every aspect of our business, and we look forward to sharing more details about our strategy, plans, and long-term vision for Scott’s later this year.”

Ms. Pedrazzini said, “I have spent most of the first few weeks in my new role meeting with employees and speaking with customers. My initial findings cement what I have believed since the day I joined the Board. We have a strong portfolio of brands, a dedicated team, and fantastic distribution through our longstanding relationships with many of America’s top retailers. The Scott’s team is currently 100% focused on refining and beginning to execute on a strategy to strengthen our core and position us for sustainable growth.”

“We were pleased to see our revenue rebound over the course of the first quarter,” stated Mr. Paprzycki. “While net sales grew 20% year over year, our profitability was impacted by continued Covid-related supply chain challenges, including raw material cost increases and distribution disruptions. We are taking action to address our current operational challenges while also laying the groundwork for faster growth. We view 2021 as a transition year for Scott’s, as we are laying the groundwork to enhance our competitive position, drive growth, and maximize shareholder value.”

First Quarter Financial Results

In the first quarter of 2021, net sales increased 20% to $9.4 million compared to $7.9 million in the year ago quarter. The growth was driven by the acquisitions of Biz Stain Fighter and Dryel, which closed on July 1, 2020, and by a rebound in sales of Batiste Dry Shampoo, where sales approached pre-COVID levels at the end of the first quarter.

Our net loss of $0.3 million was primarily driven by increases in cost of sales and selling expenses with our production and distribution partners. These expenditures were driven by COVID-related supply chain disruptions and product delays as we expedited raw materials and finished goods to keep product available to customers and end consumers.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. and its trusted brands have been a part of consumers' lives for over 70 years. Our products deliver high-quality, proven results that are supported by best-in-class consumer ratings and reviews. Our portfolio includes some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including our namesake Scott’s Liquid Gold wood care products, as well as Kids N Pets, Dryel, Biz Stain Fighter, Denorex, Prell, and Alpha Skin Care. We are also the American specialty channel distributor for Batiste Dry Shampoo.

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 9,433 $ 7,854 Cost of sales 5,296 4,390 Gross Profit 4,137 3,464 Gross Margin 43.9 % 44.1 % Operating expenses: Advertising 159 221 Selling 2,551 1,589 General and administrative 1,285 1,194 Intangible asset amortization 388 210 Total operating expenses 4,383 3,214 (Loss) income from operations (246 ) 250 Interest income - 1 Interest expense (134 ) (4 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (380 ) 247 Income tax benefit 100 30 Net (loss) income $ (280 ) $ 277 Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 12,618 12,462 Diluted 12,618 12,608

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value amounts) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1 $ 5 Accounts receivable, net 5,372 4,512 Inventories, net 4,726 3,988 Income taxes receivable 535 535 Prepaid expenses 562 596 Other current assets - 112 Total current assets 11,196 9,748 Property and equipment, net 15 18 Deferred tax asset 881 784 Goodwill 5,280 5,280 Intangible assets, net 14,302 14,703 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,922 2,985 Other assets 38 38 Total assets $ 34,634 $ 33,556 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,197 $ 1,799 Accrued expenses 558 296 Current portion of long-term debt 1,000 1,000 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 247 249 Other current liabilities 67 67 Total current liabilities 5,069 3,411 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 4,220 4,521 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 2,970 3,032 Other liabilities 121 127 Total liabilities 12,380 11,091 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,618 shares (2021) and 12,618 shares (2020) 1,262 1,262 Capital in excess of par 7,702 7,633 Retained earnings 13,290 13,570 Total shareholders’ equity 22,254 22,465 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 34,634 $ 33,556

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (280 ) $ 277 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 453 229 Stock-based compensation 69 36 Deferred income taxes (97 ) 107 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (860 ) (951 ) Inventories (738 ) 429 Prepaid expenses and other assets 146 93 Income taxes receivable - (39 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 1,653 (768 ) Total adjustments to net loss 626 (864 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 346 (587 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 500 Purchase of property and equipment - (17 ) Net cash provided by investing activities - 483 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 8,730 - Repayments of revolving credit facility (8,830 ) - Repayments of term loan (250 ) - Payments for debt issuance costs - (64 ) Net cash used in financing activities (350 ) (64 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4 ) (168 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5 1,094 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1 $ 926 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 86 $ 4

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," “strategy,” "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe”, "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.