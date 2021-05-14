MetroPlusHealth to Host Virtual Town Hall: Stand Up Against Anti-Asian Hate

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroPlusHealth, the five-star rated health plan of choice for over 600,000 New Yorkers, will host a virtual town hall addressing discrimination, bias, and hate against Asian Americans and other New Yorkers.

At MetroPlusHealth, we are a community and a family. When one of us is hurting, all of us are hurting. Standing together as a community against bias and hate is the surest way to help defeat both. Help us spread the word about this event.

The Facebook Live town hall will take place on Thursday, May 20th from 10AM to 12PM. The event can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/MetroPlusHealth

The discussion will be moderated by WABC journalist Cefaan Kim with the following panelists scheduled to appear: