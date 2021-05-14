Optime Care Calls for Greater Awareness of Hereditary Angioedema, Highlights Patient-First Strategy for Treatment and Optimized Care, Recognizes May 16, hae day :-)

EARTH CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optime Care, a nationally recognized pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders, is pleased to recognize hae day :-) and celebrate the 10th anniversary of an awareness campaign that unites the hereditary angioedema (HAE) community on May 16, 2021. The campaign brings greater understanding of the disease to the general public, healthcare professionals, healthcare decision makers and industry representatives around the world. Optime Care’s patient-first approach impacts the burdens of living with HAE by tailoring a proactive service experience for each patient.

“Access to innovative therapies that can improve quality of life is critical for people with rare diseases like HAE,” said Donovan Quill, president and CEO, Optime Care. “We are proud to be partnering with BioCryst, a biotech company that focuses on developing novel drugs for rare disease, to help bring the first oral, once-daily prophylaxis medicine to members of the HAE community. This year, Optime Care is sharing care coordinator testimonials about their experience working with HAE patients.”

HAE is a rare hereditary disease that can cause attacks of swelling, and often pain, in specific parts of the body, including the stomach, hands, feet, arms, legs, genitals, throat and face. Depending on the severity of the disease, some people will have many attacks each month, while others will go months without an attack.

Testimonials:

My life has been touched in so many ways by the patients I have had over the years, but never quite the way that my HAE patients have. They motivate and encourage me, and they have helped me grow into the best care coordinator I can be. – Liz, Care Coordinator, Optime Care

Hearing a patient say I’ve taken a burden off their shoulders or how much they appreciate the efforts I put in is amazing. Patients have reported being able to regularly see their facial features now or being attack-free for the first time in their lives. I am so grateful to be a part of this change. – Rochelle, Care Coordinator, Optime Care

