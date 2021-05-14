Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with Visit Tampa Bay

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) announces the Company has been designated as a preferred vendor by Visit Tampa Bay. Through this partnership, the Company has the opportunity to connect with confirmed conferences for City of Tampa Bay. Nextech is committed to building strategic partnerships with the world’s top destination marketing organizations and extending their reach through virtual and hybrid events.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tampa Bay,” said Evan Gappelberg CEO and Director. “Nextech’s hybrid and virtual events platform keeps audiences engaged with stunning virtual conferences, trade shows, meetings and augmented reality experiences.”

“It’s imperative that we stay ahead of the curve with the changing dynamics of in-person, hybrid and virtual events,” says Santiago C. Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “As a leader with a hybrid experience platform, we are excited to have Nextech AR as a partner as we continue creating value for conference organizers, sponsors and meeting goers.”

About the Tampa Bay

The heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast beats in Tampa Bay. Visit Tampa Bay encourages adventurous travelers to unlock sun, fun and culture in Florida’s most diverse travel destination. As a not-for-profit corporation certified by Destinations International’s Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP), we work with hundreds of partners to tell the world the story of Tampa Bay.

About Nextech AR

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transports three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions however most of the Company’s revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

