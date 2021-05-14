Oncology and Hematology Specialists, P.A. and Deep Lens Partner to Integrate Clinical Trial Matching Solution VIPER™ Into Network, Expanding Offering to Patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio & MORRISTOWN, NJ.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Lens and Oncology and Hematology Specialists, P.A. today announced that they will partner to deploy artificial-intelligence (AI)-based trial matching solution, VIPER™, into the New Jersey-based cancer network. The Deep Lens’ VIPER platform uses proprietary cloud-based technology to facilitate, triage and accelerate the clinical trial recruitment process. Oncology and Hematology Specialists, P.A. is one of the largest cancer care networks in Northern New Jersey, serving patients across Morris county with offices in Morristown and Mountain Lakes. The cancer center utilizes Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions’ distribution and technology services, and was one of the first sites to integrate VIPER into their network since the launch of Cardinal Health™ Navista™ TS. Navista TS is a comprehensive and integrated suite of oncology-focused tech solutions designed to help community oncologists improve outcomes and costs associated with patient treatment as they transition to value-based care. VIPER is a key component of the Navista TS offering.

“Our practice has always focused on adopting and providing the newest, most innovative approaches to cancer care to our patients -- from cutting-edge therapeutics to supportive services and wellness events. We are delighted to further expand this offering to our patient community by broadening our clinical trial program through the deployment of VIPER,” said Fazal Bari, M.D. at Oncology and Hematology Specialists, P.A. “VIPER will not only assist our staff in identifying the right trials for our patients, but the larger partnership with Deep Lens will assist in bringing more precision-based trials to our network, thereby giving more opportunities for our patients to access emerging new drugs in development.”

It is estimated that more than 15,000 oncology clinical trials are actively recruiting patients; however, patient participation in these trials is often as low as three percent. Limited site capacity and resources play a role in the challenge to recruit and enroll, as well as low patient engagement. All of these challenges have been magnified by the current global pandemic. VIPER automates the clinical trial screening process and seamlessly matches patients -- at the time of diagnosis -- to appropriate trials through the ingestion and analysis of customized genomic data, electronic medical records and pathology data.

“We are delighted to partner with the Oncology and Hematology Specialists’ team to enhance the comprehensive suite of cancer care resources they offer to their patient community,” said Greg Andreola, chief revenue officer at Deep Lens. “We are confident that the inclusion of VIPER will not only help more cancer patients in Northern New Jersey access potentially life-changing new therapies, but it will position the cancer center prominently as a leading clinical research institution. We look forward to helping Oncology and Hematology Specialists optimize the stellar care they are already providing to the patient community in New Jersey.”

Deep Lens’ VIPER will be integrating directly to the Oncology and Hematology Specialists, P.A.’s EMR (Flatiron Health’s OncoEMR), molecular data feeds (Foundation Medicine, Caris Life Sciences and Guardant Health), pathology and imaging feeds to automatically identify qualified patients for clinical trials. Like Oncology and Hematology Specialists, P.A., any practice that utilizes OncoEMR can easily integrate VIPER and all other Deep Lens screening services free of charge.

About Oncology Hematology Specialists, P.A.

Oncology and Hematology Specialists P.A. was founded in 1976 and is one of the leading cancer care facilities in New Jersey. The practice provides care for more than 100 patients per day in two convenient, community-based locations, Morristown and Mountain Lakes. The talented healthcare provider team at Oncology and Hematology Specialists, P.A. manages diagnostic, treatment, nutritional, and prescription-based services for most patients. For more information, please visit www.ohsnj.com.

About Deep Lens

Deep Lens is a software company focused on a groundbreaking approach to faster recruitment of the best-suited cancer patients to clinical trials. VIPER, Deep Lens’ integrated cloud platform, provides care teams with visibility and workflows that combine lab, EMR, and genomic data to match cancer patients to clinical trials and precision therapies at the time of diagnosis, accelerating recruitment and compressing study timelines to bring game-changing therapies to market sooner. Growing with sponsors, providers, and strategic partners, Deep Lens challenges the status quo so that patients can get the best therapies. For more information, visit www.deeplens.ai.