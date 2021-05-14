NuScale and Prodigy Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Support Business Development for a Marine-Deployed Nuclear Generating Station Powered by the NuScale Small Modular Reactor

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, NuScale Power and Prodigy Clean Energy, a Canadian company that designs and develops marine nuclear plants for safe, affordable and sustainable energy generation, announced a second Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support business development opportunities for a marine-deployed nuclear generating station powered by the NuScale Small Modular Reactor (SMR). NuScale Power and Prodigy Clean Energy have been collaborating since 2018, investigating the feasibility of integrating NuScale Power Modules™ (NPMs) into Prodigy’s Marine Power Station and have completed the conceptual design and economic assessment phases.

“NuScale is a world leader in SMR technology and is excited to continue working with Canadian-based Prodigy on exploring deployment possibilities with our NPMs in a marine environment,” said John Hopkins, NuScale Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Bringing our safe, scalable SMR design together with Prodigy’s Marine Power Stations has the potential to better meet the growing demand for affordable, carbon-free power worldwide, including remote coastal locations and island nations.”

Prodigy specializes in integrating commercial SMRs into marine power plant systems for coastal power generation. Prodigy’s SMR Marine Power Station would be shipyard-fabricated, and marine-transported to its deployment location, where it would be moored in place in sheltered and protected waters at the shoreline. Once berthed, the plant would be connected to the existing shore-side transmission system, avoiding the significant capital costs associated with terrestrial nuclear power plant deployments.

Prodigy’s Marine Power Station coupled with fully factory fabricated NuScale Power Modules™ will offer a turnkey clean energy solution for customers that is safer, more affordable, mobile, and flexible. This translates to lower costs and shorter schedules in comparison to land-based deployments.

“We look forward to our continued work with NuScale Power to integrate their flexible, proven and advanced SMR technology into Prodigy’s marine plant system,” said Mathias Trojer, Prodigy Clean Energy Chief Executive Officer. “Our combined technologies can generate scalable clean energy at any coastal location. Together, we will rapidly expand the accessibility of safe, zero-emissions, and reliable energy globally, as well as to locations right here in Canada.”

NuScale’s SMR made history in August 2020 as the first and only design to ever receive approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and NuScale maintains strong momentum towards the commercialization of its SMR technology by the end of this decade. NuScale and Fluor are currently working for Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) to bring the world’s first clean energy, carbon-free SMR project to commercialization.

​About NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale's scalable design—power plants that can house up to four, six, or 12 individual power modules—offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 70-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR, and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. Visit NuScale Power’s website.