POTTERY BARN LAUNCHES NEW COLLECTION WITH ICONIC AMERICAN BRAND, AIRSTREAM

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, together with iconic travel trailer, Airstream, today unveils a new collection of statement décor and accessories inspired by the spirit of adventure that brings the comforts of home on the road.

“ Following the demand we saw from our first successful collaboration with Airstream, we are excited to unveil a second collection which reflects the idea that home is wherever our customers are, while drawing on the wanderlust and sense of adventure that Airstream ensues,” said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn President. “ Whether you own an Airstream or are just dreaming of an adventure, the pieces in this collection combine style, functionality and the comforts of home.”

The Airstream x Pottery Barn Collection features iconic Airstream references while evoking a sense of limitless possibilities no matter where the road leads. The more than 40-piece collection includes bedding, indoor/outdoor pillows, dinnerware, drinkware, table and kitchen linens, barware, rugs, décor, style-forward storage, travel-friendly games, accessories and beyond, ranging in price from $12 to $899.

“ We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Pottery Barn on this new collection, just in time for the upcoming summer travel season,” said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream. “ Airstreamers have the unique opportunity to play, work, learn, and live from anywhere. The approach with this functional, design-forward product line will appeal to both Airstream owners and those who are inspired by the idea of hitting the road and exploring our country.”

Stand-out pieces include the Airstream Cambria Textural Cotton Comforter and Shams that are OEKO-TEX certified to be free of harmful chemicals and made with sustainably sourced cotton. The road trip-inspired Airstream Good Life Organic Cotton Sheet Set is crafted from organic cotton that meets the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and brings the comforts of home on the road.

The Airstream Pacifica Indoor/Outdoor Towels featuring Always Home and The Good Life sentiments are lightweight, easy-to-pack, and constructed to be fast drying with quick absorbing innovation. In keeping with Pottery Barn’s commitment to sustainability, the Airstream Coronado Striped Indoor/Pillow and Airstream Pacifica Indoor/Outdoor Rug are made with materials created from recycled plastic bottles. Both pieces are ultradurable, pet-friendly and easy-to-clean.

Expanded from the first collection, the tabletop and bar essentials like the Airstream Icon Enamel 6-Piece Dinnerware Set and Airstream Big Sur Flask with Magnetic Tumblers are lightweight and durable for outdoor dining. For dining on-the-go, the Airstream Picnic Backpack is complete with a full set of essentials including melamine plates, plastic tumblers, stainless steel forks, knives, and spoons, a waiter-style corkscrew and salt and pepper shakers.

To learn more about the collaboration, visit PotteryBarn.com and join the conversation on social media with @potterybarn and @airstream_inc.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. The brand is dedicated to beautiful ideas for real life, quality products that are crafted to last, sustainability and service. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen. Pottery Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT AIRSTREAM

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic “silver bullet” Airstream® travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company’s mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam’s creed, “ Let’s not make changes, let’s only make improvements,” has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® touring coach, adding daily to the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com.

WSM-PR