KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Encina Equipment Finance 2021-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Encina Equipment Finance 2021-1, LLC (“Encina 2021-1”), an asset-backed securitization (ABS) collateralized by a pool of equipment loans and leases.

Encina 2021-1 represents Encina Equipment Finance, LLC’s first public equipment ABS transaction. Encina Equipment Finance, LLC, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is an independent equipment finance company focused on financing discrete revenue-producing essential-use medium- and large-ticket equipment to large corporate obligors.

As of April 30, 2021, the securitization value of the pool of equipment contracts backing the transaction is approximately $285 million. The pool includes 43 obligors with a top obligor concentration of 6.6% and an average contract securitization value of approximately $2.5 million. The pool is diversified by industries, equipment types and states.

Encina 2021-1 will issue six tranches of notes totaling $258.44 million. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, a reserve account, subordination for senior classes and excess spread. The initial overcollateralization of 9.25% is subject to a target equal to the greater of 14.25% of the current securitization value and 8.75% of the initial securitization value. The reserve account will be funded in an amount equal to at least 1.25% at closing and is permitted to release to no less than 1% of the initial pool balance in month 25.

