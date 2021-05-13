ComEd Awards Scholarships to Help DePaul College Prep Students from Diverse Chicago Communities Pursue STEM Careers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ComEd has selected three DePaul College Prep students interested in pursuing careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) to receive financial support as part of this year’s ComEd Scholars cohort. The scholarships, awarded annually, support DePaul College Prep juniors and seniors from underserved communities.

This year’s recipients – all juniors at DePaul College Prep – receive academic scholarships that run through the remainder of their academic careers at DePaul College Prep and continue should they enroll in STEM-related studies at DePaul University. DePaul College Prep has partnered with ComEd since 2017 to offer the ComEd Scholars program.

“We are proud of our ongoing partnership with DePaul College Prep and our commitment to uplift students who have an interest and passion for the field of STEM,” said Michelle Blaise, ComEd's senior vice president of technical services. “This school year has been challenging for students, educators and parents. By providing support to these students through mentorship and financial support, we hope they will continue to pursue their passions and pay it forward to their communities in the future.”

ComEd is dedicated to supporting students interested in pursuing STEM-focused careers and believes that empowering young leaders is the key to increasing participation of underrepresented communities in the energy workforce. Upon enrollment in STEM-related studies at DePaul University, cohort participants have an opportunity to interview for internships at ComEd and participate in a mentorship program with ComEd employees.

“For the past four years, students at DePaul College Prep have had the opportunity to explore their passions for STEM, thanks to ComEd’s support,” said Mary Dempsey, president of DePaul College Prep. “The tremendous impact of these scholarships and the meaningful relationships students build with the great mentors at ComEd are immeasurable. Eight DePaul Prep graduates continue to thrive as ComEd Scholars at DePaul University and six of our DePaul Prep students are privileged to be part of this outstanding program on our campus. We are proud of this incredible partnership between DePaul Prep, ComEd and DePaul University.”

The 2021 ComEd Scholars from DePaul College Prep are:

Téa Byrd, a junior at DePaul College Prep and Ogden Elementary School alumna from downtown Chicago, is interested in pursuing a degree in engineering.

Jocelyn Silva, a junior at DePaul College Prep and The Frances Xavier Warde School alumna from Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, is interested in pursuing a degree in structural engineering.

Lulia Tekeste, a junior at DePaul College Prep and Prussing Elementary School alumna from Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood, is interested in pursuing a degree in biology.

