MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner of The Professional Bowlers Association

Professional bowling champs like Kyle Troup, pictured, are soon to get the MANSCAPED treatment in and outside of the alley. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A partnership right up the MANSCAPED™ alley. The global leader in men’s grooming and hygiene spares no effort when it comes to its coveted sports partnership roster, and today is pleased to announce its latest addition: The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA). As the host of the largest and most competitive bowling tournaments worldwide, the PBA is no stranger to hairy situations and welcomes MANSCAPED into the fold as Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner of its most popular upcoming competitions.

“We’re constantly looking to diversify our sports marketing efforts in a meaningful and organic way,” said Joey Kovac, Senior Director of Marketing at MANSCAPED. “When the opportunity came to work with The Professional Bowlers Association, we knew we couldn’t let this one slip through our hands. These tournaments will be action-packed and shown live on everyone’s favorite networks, and we can’t wait to tune in.”

“The PBA is thrilled to welcome MANSCAPED as an official PBA sponsor,” said Colie Edison, Chief Executive Officer of the PBA “We look forward to the continued growth of professional bowling and are thankful for their support of the Tour and our sport.”

MANSCAPED’s logo - now synonymous with just about every sporting event out there - will be front and center at some of the most highly anticipated and widely broadcast PBA events of the season. Placement includes in the LED along and above the lanes as well as behind the players. The stacked lineup of tournaments are as follows:

Kia PBA Playoffs Semifinals Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. ET on FS1 Semifinal matches of the 2021 Kia PBA Playoffs, which will feature the four remaining players competing to advance to the Championship Finals.

Kia PBA Playoffs Finals – Sunday, May 16 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Championship Finals of the 2021 Kia PBA Playoffs, which will feature the remaining two players competing for a $100K first-place prize and a WWE Championship Title Belt.

PBA King of the Lanes – Saturday, June 19 – Sunday, June 20 starting at 2 p.m. ET on FS1 Five-part special event series featuring PBA professionals competing in head-to-head matches to determine a “King” of each show.

PBA Tour Finals – Saturday, June 26 – Sunday, June 27 starting at 12 p.m. ET on CBSSN Nine hours of live PBA Tour competition featuring the Tour’s top 8-point earners over the past two seasons competing for a PBA Tour title.

PBA Strike Derby on FS1 – Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m. on FS1 Special event featuring PBA professionals competing in a home-run-derby-style tournament, bowling as many strikes as they can in two minutes.



Don’t miss the loud and lively competition, filled with strikes, spares, and the smoothest bowling balls you’ve ever seen. As MANSCAPED continues to keep the ball rolling on its sports marketing sponsorships, there’s no telling where they’ll take it next.

About The PBA:

The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the world’s preeminent organization dedicated to the sport of bowling and its professional competition, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world. The PBA plays host to bowling’s biggest tournaments from the PBA Tour, PBA Regional Tour, and PBA50 Tour. In 2020, the PBA launched PBA Jr., a club for elite youth bowlers under the age of 17 and the PBA Pinsiders, a membership for fans of the sport. For more information, please visit PBA.com.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist, trusted by over 2 million men worldwide. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.